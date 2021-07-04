State's hands off approach creates mish-mash of policies for school, club sports

Athletic directors, state officials, coaches and families are all in agreement that participation in club sports has been on the rise over the past 10-15 years.
The question, sparked by a tense Clear Lake school board meeting in April, has become how can club sports and education-based athletics co-exist?
In Iowa, the answer isn’t clear-cut.
The IHSAA handbook has left the policies regarding the relationship between club sports and high school athletics up to each district.
“There are more programs available to kids now than there were 10-20 years ago,” said Chris Cuellar, IHSAA communications director. “I think the key is making sure that those things work in cooperation with each other as best they can locally. There are a lot of communities that do a great job with that. Other times, with regional select and club teams, it’s a different kind of ask.”
Clear Lake's debate
Clear Lake has what many have called a vague student activity policy prohibiting high school student-athletes from also participating in a non-school-sponsored sport during the same season.
At a board meeting in April, Activities Director Dale Ludwig expressed frustration with policy's vagueness after parents approached him with a question about their eighth grade daughter and whether or not she could play club softball in the month of May, even though she was also playing on the high school team starting with its first practice on May 3.
State policy says eighth-graders are high-schoolers when the summer sports season begins.
Between the state policy, and Ludwig’s interpretation of the district policy, the eighth-grader would have to quit the club softball team during the month of May.
However, the parents didn’t agree, since the eighth-grader still attended eighth grade classes through May. In the end, the student was allowed to play on her club softball team during May, because Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee and the district’s legal counsel said the district's policy was too vague to enforce.
Since then, Ludwig has worked with coaches, parents and the board to find ways to make it more clear and enforceable.
“Basically, all board policies are written broadly, and so they’re open to interpretation,” Ludwig said. “My hope would be through this is that our board policy would be a little more specific so there isn’t a whole lot of interpretation.”
Ludwig will meet with the board on July 13 to propose an updated policy that clearly states eighth grade students who participate in summer athletics are high school students as of the first day of practice, and as such cannot play club sports at the same time in the same sport.
The Clear Lake policy debate has sparked discussion throughout North Iowa – between athletic directors, specifically.
Policies of North Iowa schools
Most school districts in North Iowa share the same viewpoint that education-based athletics are more important to the district than club sports.
However, whether students can play club sports while in the same season in school is where each district’s policies differ.
Ludwig views his role as an activities director as one that promotes education-based athletics.
“At the end of the day, playing for your school is a big deal,” Ludwig said. “I think there’s a lot to be gained by being involved with your school team and educational-based athletics. We want that to be the priority for what kids are doing. I would say the majority of our coaches feel the same way.”
That differs from Mason City. Activities Director Tracy Johnson says parents and students must alert the superintendent, athletic director and coach. Then, the student-athlete will be allowed to participate in club athletics.
“We have to be willing to work with club sports,” Johnson said. “Ultimately, it’s a family’s decision, anyway. If we’ve got a young lady or a young man doing the softball-baseball thing, which is where it happens the most because of eighth grade and all the USSSA stuff, we’re going to do as much as we can to allow them to do both if that’s what they want.”
Similar policies are found at West Fork and Central Springs. Both Central Springs AD Ethan Miller and West Fork AD Alex Brayton say that club sports will provide additional opportunities for their students.
“I still am a big proponent of education-based athletics,” Johnson said. “I think that’s a big part of the school culture and things like that. But I’m also understanding and believe that we’ve got to let parents do what they want to do.”
While Clear Lake and Mason City’s policies seem more black and white, other area schools like Newman Catholic and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura are a little more gray.
Newman Catholic AD Alex Bohl and GHV AD Matt Graham both encourage school sports taking precedence over club sports. However, both say that their district has worked with student-athletes who played club sports in the past.
“If that’s what they want to do on the weekend, then we just have to trust the process that they’re going to be there during the postseason,” Graham said. “They can get hurt at home, they can get hurt in club sports, it’s really their time. We can’t dictate what a family does on the weekend, and that’s not a battle we’re willing to fight.”
Club sports: Pros and cons
Curt Klaahsen is on both sides of the issue. Along with being the head girls basketball and volleyball coach for Mason City, he is the founder of the North Iowa Fire, a club basketball team.
One of the reasons he started the team was due to a lack of AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) and other club sports in North Iowa. The team gives area athletes an opportunity to grow in their sport, while also being better seen by recruiters and college coaches.
“Head coaches for college, it’s much easier for them to go to an AAU tournament versus driving on a snowy night and watching one kid," Klaahsen said. "Those kind of in-between kids that need something to be seen. AAU gives them those opportunities."
Over the last decade, more and more club teams have popped up in the state and around the nation. At this point, it hasn't had an effect on the participation numbers in high school athletics.
A survey taken by the NCAA in 2019 broke it down into percentages of male and female athletes that play high school only, club only or both. Of the five main sports that have a significant number of club teams – baseball, basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball – the stats show that a large number of athletes do both.
Between those sports, a combined 90% of student-athletes participate in both club and high school sports. Two percent participate in only club sports.
BJ Fessler, a coach for the North Iowa Heat softball team, says that club sports only improve the level of play for education-based athletics.
“It’s astounding, when you look around North Iowa, the Newman Knights baseball, and some of the basketball that has been so good around North Iowa and the softball,” Fessler said. “Every one of those programs in the last five to 10 years has increased club ball. And I would argue that has helped every one of the sports.”
However, there are valid points to be made against club sports, according to some. John Trewin, a father of three daughters in the West Fork school district who all play club softball, says fatigue and overworking a student-athlete can happen.
"You don’t want to burn them out, you want them to love the sport and you want them to be out there," Trewin said. "If you have to force them out there, it is too much."
Ludwig has also made points in the past at board meetings about more chances for injuries due to the extra load on an athlete's body.
Trewin has worked to find the right competitive balance between club sports and school athletics, which he says all families should consider.
Libby Trewin, an eighth-grade pitcher on the West Fork varsity softball team, says the pros far outweigh the cons.
"It built my confidence," Libby said. "I would not be the player I am today without travel ball.”
And while Libby has the option to play club athletics during the season due to West Fork's policy, she has chosen not to.
"I’ve always wanted to play high school softball. It has been my dream to play with my school (and) friends, it’s been a dream to play with my sister," she said. "Playing time is playing time and being on the field is what has my heart and it’s the best time I have out there."
Moving forward
Several states have opted to not leave the work of creating policy to the districts.
According to the Illinois High School Association, once practice starts, a school athlete is prohibited from playing games or practicing with a non-school team all season. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association shares a similar stance.
So why does the state of Iowa leave the policy up to each individual district?
“I think it’s the understanding that schools, families, athletic departments and every situation, they’re in the best position to make that decision as opposed to the athletic association from a statewide perspective,” Cuellar said.
But as Clear Lake has experienced, an absence of a statewide policy can cause differing interpretations of local rules, which can lead to heated discussions.
“I think it does lend itself to discussion, whether that be here at Clear Lake or any other school in the state,” Ludwig said. “I’m sure if you called every school in the state, at some point or multiple times they’ve had to look at something, deal with something or discuss something that’s come up.”
Despite the great policy debate, there’s no denying that club sports will continue to grow. If open communication doesn’t happen at board meetings – like at Clear Lake – or individually between a parent and an administrator – like at Mason City – Johnson fears participation numbers will drop in education-based athletics.
“People think we are competing with club sports. To an extent we are,” Johnson said. “But to be 100 percent honest, if we try to compete and tell kids that they can’t do this, then club sports are going to win, in my opinion.”
Fessler said he believes the answer lies in the middle ground.
“As long as we communicate and do what’s right for the kid, I think that’s important.”
Gunnar Davis and Zach Martin are sports reporters for the Globe Gazette. Follow them on Twitter @Gunnar57Davis and @Zach_Martin95.