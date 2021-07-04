State's hands off approach creates mish-mash of policies for school, club sports

“We have to be willing to work with club sports,” Johnson said. “Ultimately, it’s a family’s decision, anyway. If we’ve got a young lady or a young man doing the softball-baseball thing, which is where it happens the most because of eighth grade and all the USSSA stuff, we’re going to do as much as we can to allow them to do both if that’s what they want.”

Similar policies are found at West Fork and Central Springs. Both Central Springs AD Ethan Miller and West Fork AD Alex Brayton say that club sports will provide additional opportunities for their students.

“I still am a big proponent of education-based athletics,” Johnson said. “I think that’s a big part of the school culture and things like that. But I’m also understanding and believe that we’ve got to let parents do what they want to do.”

While Clear Lake and Mason City’s policies seem more black and white, other area schools like Newman Catholic and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura are a little more gray.

Newman Catholic AD Alex Bohl and GHV AD Matt Graham both encourage school sports taking precedence over club sports. However, both say that their district has worked with student-athletes who played club sports in the past.