St. Ansgar girls basketball keep streak alive with win over Newman Catholic

The No. 7 St. Ansgar girls basketball team kept its winning streak alive on Friday night, with 51-32 win over Newman Catholic on Senior Night.

As has been the case over the past few weeks, the Saints' defense put up an impressive performance. In the first half, the Saints allowed just eight points to the Knights, with four points in the first quarter, and four in the second. At halftime, St. Ansgar held a 24-8 lead.

In the third quarter, the Saints outscored the Knights 15-9. In the fourth, the Knights began using an aggressive full-court defense, which led to some turnovers and Newman Catholic scores.

In the final frame, Newman showed signs of life, outscoring the Saints, 15-9. The Knights went on an 8-0 run to shorten the deficit to 16 points, but time ran out on Newman Catholic, as they fell to 6-5 on the season.

Only a last second layup for the Knights kept the Saints from four straight games of allowing 30 or fewer points. The win was the Saints' ninth in a row. During that streak, the Saints have won by an average margin of 19 points.

At the season's halfway mark, the Saints have an overall record of 10-1.

The Saints will play again on Tuesday, when they take on 4-6 Central Springs.

