Sports cancellations and postponements for Feb. 4

With heavy winds and blizzard-like conditions across North Iowa, many area schools are taking notice and playing it safe for Thursday night.

Here is a list of cancellations and postponements for Feb. 4. This list will be updated as more postponements are announced.

Mason City: The Mason City Community School district announced on its social medias that boys and girls bowling at West Des Moines, Valley is canceled for Thursday night. The girls and boys basketball games, also at West Des Moines, Valley, are also canceled.

West Fork and St. Ansgar: The game between the West Fork and St. Ansgar boys basketball teams is off for Thursday night. There is no makeup date scheduled.

Central Springs: According to the Central Springs Community School District's Twitter account, the girls and boys basketball games at New Hampton will be postponed to Friday, Feb. 5.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team's home game against Webster City has been postponed. There is no word yet about a makeup date.