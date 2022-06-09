Young players in Norby, Juhl earning trust for St. Ansgar softball

How do you replace someone like Taylor Hanna, an all-state infielder in Class 1A who led the Saints in hits, triples, RBIs and batting average last season as a senior shortstop?

Apparently, an eighth-grader will do just fine.

Makenna Norby is batting .393 with two homers and 10 RBIs so far this season – all of those second on the team – and she's leading St. Ansgar with eight assists from the shortstop position.

"Being a shortstop is a hard position no matter what grade you're in, but for her to come in as an eighth-grader and fill that position, I've been very happy with what she's done so far," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said.

Norby felt ready for the challenge of being an everyday varsity player because of her history of playing travel ball, where she's seen tough pitchers and fielded balls from great hitters.

Now, she hopes to keep the position she's earned and run with it.

"I feel really special to be given the opportunity," Norby said. "Now I have a bigger responsibility to hold. I know I have to hold my spot, especially since I'm younger. There's many people on the team that could take my spot."

Another player who got their start as eighth-grader is Josie Juhl, who now serves as the number one pitcher for the Saints as a freshman.

With 158 innings pitched last year, putting together a record of 19-7 and an ERA of 2.70 with a 163:24 strikeout-walk ratio, Juhl earned plenty of trust.

Her focus during the offseason was on adding to her repertoire, introducing a riseball after mainly using just two pitches last year in her fastball and curveball.

As a young player, sometimes the moment can feel too big. For Juhl, she takes things pitch-by-pitch and makes sure she stays under control.

"I try to handle it well," she said. "Sometimes there's pressure, but I think I do well under pressure and I keep moving on."

Josie's older sister Mallory has helped her with the adjustment to the varsity level, assisting her in building connections with the girls as an eighth-grader, which she is also doing for Norby this year.

With a 2.35 ERA and a 57:8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38.2 innings pitched this season, Josie has made it so that her sister can focus more on her batting as the number-two pitcher.

"I've noticed something about Josie is, she get's stronger as the game goes on," Schutjer said. "Where she might struggle on occasion, she always fights her way through it. The longer the game goes on I think she gets more accurate, she throws harder. For her the longer she throws the better she gets."

So, how does Schutjer know when these players are ready for the jump to varsity? How does he know if they can handle it?

It's a lengthy process, made up of watching kids during the offseason just to see what they can do, and then putting them in at their respective positions during the spring league to see if they can handle the pressure and the level of competition.

Even though it's just a spring league game, that pressure can get to you. Those who demonstrate the ability to deal with it will earn Schutjer's trust.

"I always tell everybody: 'We play as a team, and if you're not up to what I think you need to be doing, understand that if we pull you it's nothing personal. It's just what's best for the team.'

"Everybody knows, we're gonna put our trust in you to see what you can do, but understand if it doesn't work you might be pulled out for a game, for an at-bat, for something, but I believe you can do it based on what I've seen in the offseason and spring league."

