White goes from JV star to varsity postseason standout for Charles City softball

Ahead of Charles City's first round regional matchup against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, sophomore pitcher Natalie White knew she would get the start in the circle.
After a season highlighted by a steady increase of opportunities and responsibilities, she was confident and ready for the opportunity.
But that doesn't mean she wasn't a bit anxious.
"I was nervous," White admitted. "It was kind of a big thing to be thrown into. But I was excited to be out there."
White had good reason to be a little tense.
She started off the regular season as a junior varsity pitcher. Then, she worked her way into some playing time as a relief pitcher on the varsity squad. It wasn't until near the end of the year that she started games.
"It's been wild for sure," White said. "It's been super fun. Just being able to grow and build with both teams is awesome in itself."
Heading into Thursday night's postseason game, White had the least amount of starts out of the three pitchers on Charles City's varsity roster.
But Charles City head coach Brian Bohlen made the decision to start White against the Northeast Iowa conference rival Go-Hawks instead of usual starter Dani Reetz for a couple of reasons.
"Waverly has seen Dani three games. They've only seen Natalie four innings over those three games," Bohlen said. "We were confident with Natalie going into the postseason. Dani knows she'll get to start the next game. But we went with what was best for the team."
If White was nervous for her first postseason start on Thursday, she sure didn't show it.
She ended up pitching all seven innings, striking out two batters and only allowing three hits in a 4-1 victory over the Go-Hawks.
"She pitched outstanding," Bohlen said. "She worked herself into some jams with some leadoff walks, then she worked herself out of a lot of jams. The defense played really well behind her."
A postseason win in the circle is quite the cap to a season-long crescendo in playing time and opportunities.
In fact, White admitted that if she would've told herself at the beginning of the season that she would earn a win in a postseason varsity game at the end of the year, she wouldn't have believed it.
"I would've thought I was crazy," White said. "I never saw it coming, but I'm so, so happy that it's happening like this."
Although Bohlen had plenty of confidence in starting White, even he was impressed with how well she played in the win.
"She's a kid that keeps her composure very, very well," Bohlen said. "She works very hard. She doesn't know how good she could be. The sky is the limit for her. I know she's going to put in the work in the offseason, and she can be outstanding."
While the future is bright for White, there's still at least one more game left to be played this season.
Bohlen says that Reetz will be back in the circle in Charles City's second round Class 4A regional against West Delaware.
"We went with what we thought was best for the team," Bohlen said. "Dani is a senior sitting on the bench in the first round of district play. But you've got to have that confidence in your team that we're going to win this game, and then she'll be in the circle next game."
There's a chance White could be called upon again later this postseason. While she'll be ready if and when that moment comes, Thursday's win is one she'll hang on to for the rest of her career.
"It kind of just hits you," White said. "It's the best feeling ever and I'll never forget it."
The Comets (24-11) will take on Class 4A, No. 9 West Delaware at 7 p.m. on Saturday at West Delaware.
