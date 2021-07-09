White goes from JV star to varsity postseason standout for Charles City softball

"She's a kid that keeps her composure very, very well," Bohlen said. "She works very hard. She doesn't know how good she could be. The sky is the limit for her. I know she's going to put in the work in the offseason, and she can be outstanding."

While the future is bright for White, there's still at least one more game left to be played this season.

Bohlen says that Reetz will be back in the circle in Charles City's second round Class 4A regional against West Delaware.

"We went with what we thought was best for the team," Bohlen said. "Dani is a senior sitting on the bench in the first round of district play. But you've got to have that confidence in your team that we're going to win this game, and then she'll be in the circle next game."

There's a chance White could be called upon again later this postseason. While she'll be ready if and when that moment comes, Thursday's win is one she'll hang on to for the rest of her career.

"It kind of just hits you," White said. "It's the best feeling ever and I'll never forget it."

The Comets (24-11) will take on Class 4A, No. 9 West Delaware at 7 p.m. on Saturday at West Delaware.

