West Hancock's Ann Horstman signs to play softball at Briar Cliff

West Hancock senior Ann Horstman is headed west to continue her softball career.

Horstman signed a letter of intent to play softball next year at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City on Tuesday.

According to head coach Ethan Weiss, Horstman is the first West Hancock softball player to move on to play college softball since Sarah Swanson in 2006.

Briar Cliff plays in the NAIA Greater Plains Athletic Conference. The Chargers are currently 8-6 in the middle of their spring season.

Horstman, a first baseman, batted .515 in her junior season and was named to the Top of Iowa West all-conference first team. She led the team in batting average, RBIs (14), doubles (4), triples (1) and total bases (23) in a shortened season due to COVID-19 last summer.

She will look to lead the Eagles this summer in her senior season.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

