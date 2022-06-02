West Fork softball still in thick of conference standings after loss at Central Springs

Coming out strong in the top of the first against Class 2A top-ranked Central Springs, West Fork's softball team snatched a 1-0 lead on a well executed double-steal that scored Maddie Hubka from third.

Just one day after giving Newman Catholic its first loss of the season, the Warhawks appeared to be out for blood yet again.

"They did a nice job attacking the ball," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "We were a little too excited, made a couple of errors, and they got a run on the board."

That lead didn't last long, though, as Panthers catcher Madisyn Kelley sent a two-run shot out to right-center in the bottom of the frame that gave Central Springs the lead, which it held onto for the rest of the game.

Hubka homered in the top of the third to cut the Warhawks' deficit to one, and one more run was scored in the seventh, but that wasn't enough as a 10-3 Panthers victory was the result.

Maintaining that the vibes were good the entire game, even after giving up the lead in the bottom of the first, Hubka believes that a run here or there won't get the team down.

Refusing to get too high or too low, she emphasized the need to keep playing and not get cocky after hitting the big solo homer in the third.

"We still had the whole game to go, and we can't let errors get us down," she said.

With lots of talk of treating this one like any other game and taking things inning by inning on both sides, that mentality is still something that Warhawks head coach Sadie Winfrey thinks her team can get better at.

"Coming into it they kind of know that it may have been a little harder," she said. "We know it's another game, but they need to treat it more as another game and just play their normal game."

Looking at what's upcoming, West Fork travels to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Thursday before returning home against St. Ansgar on Friday.

With the weekend off before facing Osage on Monday, the path to a 3-1 week is in sight for a Warhawks team that is now fourth in the Top of Iowa East conference standings.

"I think we can win out the rest of the week," Winfrey said. "Hopefully that'll leave us on a good note going into next week."

Before facing Central Springs, West Fork was 3-0 with a plus-39 run differential.

With plenty of experienced seniors like Hubka, Haley Grady, Kalli Trewin and Madisyn Bonner, as well as younger players like Libby Trewin and Mallery Meier who have stepped comfortably into their roles, there's no shortage of talent in West Fork's dugout.

The individuals who make up the team and the intangibles they all possess are why Hubka believes this year's team will be sticking around for a while.

"We are a fun team to watch and be around, and we don't give up no matter what," she said. "We're all family."

