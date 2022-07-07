West Fork seniors leave program in better place than they found it

Not everyone gets a storybook ending, but that doesn't mean the pages along the way were meaningless.

Following a flyout to center field to end a 6-3 loss to South Hardin in a Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal in Sheffield on Wednesday, the careers of four West Fork seniors came to a close.

Maddie Hubka, Madisyn Bonner, Kalli Trewin and Haley Grady will move on to the next phase of their lives after playing softball for five years together, and that's a tough pill to swallow.

"Us four have stuck it out the longest, so it'll be hard because we're all really close," said Bonner, who is attending UNI with an undecided major in the fall. "We would hang out outside of softball, so it sucks because this is our sport that we play together."

Finishing with a record of 18-4 this season, the seniors go out with a year that set standards and brought success to the program that hasn't been seen in a while.

The 2011 season was the last time the Warhawks won 18 games, and the younger players who will replace these seniors will have something to live up to.

"I have a lot of confidence in them," Hubka, who will be attending Kirkwood for dental hygiene, said. "They have amazing talent and I know they'll do great next year."

For head coach Sadie Winfrey, she hopes the impact this group of seniors made will continue to fuel the program next year and in the years that follow.

But first comes letting those seniors go, and that proves difficult when they've been on this ride together.

Winfrey has been on the job for five years now, so this is the first group to graduate that she's spent all five years with.

Because of all that time spent together, things are that much harder. There's also the fact that the team hasn't been able to make it past the regional quarterfinal of the postseason.

"It's hard because, and I feel like I was having this conversation last year when we played Belmond-Klemme, they deserve to pass this round," Winfrey said.

The relationships that have been formed over the past five years will surely be cherished, even if softball careers are coming to an end.

That's because it was never only about softball, and those seniors reciprocate the same feelings that Winfrey shared about them.

"She's like family to us," Bonner said. "She's been there for us forever, and she's that person we can go to to talk about anything."

Hubka agreed, saying that their coach "means the world to us." Even Winfrey's kids have become like little sisters to the players on the team due to the connection and family-like atmosphere that has been built.

That connection was plain to see following Wednesday's game. Tears flowed and hugs were given after the team spent some time simply sitting in the outfield grass and talking.

Winfrey believes she'll need a couple days to sort some of those feelings out.

"I didn't quite say what I maybe would've wanted to say in the huddle, just because I have a million thoughts going through my head," she said.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. There were also plenty of smiles and laughs in a display of teammates being more than just teammates.

You can't be teammate's forever, but you can be friends.

And eventually, life will go on. The loss will sting less and all that will be left is those memories and relationships.

"I'm sure we'll all be fine tomorrow," Hubka said. "We've had a great season, so there's really nothing we can dwell about."