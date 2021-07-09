Warhawks looking to be more consistent with reloaded roster in 2022

Grady believes it can be a quick fix. West Fork is only losing two starters in the outfield. The entire infield and the Trewin sister battery will be back.

"We have to stay positive," Grady said. "(We have to learn) how to adjust to a changeup, how to adjust to a rise ball."

"I saw a difference in their swings and batting, it's not the consistency," Winfrey added.

More so, Winfrey wants the Warhawks to be more consistent in all facets of the game. That includes opponents who she has the mindset her team can beat.

They were able to beat a ranked Newman Catholic team in late-June and then the next three games lose by a total of seven runs to regional semifinalists Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Central Springs and St. Ansgar.

West Fork then closed the regular season with an extra inning triumph over another regional semifinalist in North Butler, then it edged Nashua-Plainfield.

"When we beat Newman and North Butler, those were fun games," Kalli Trewin said.

There was no continuation of that in the setback to the Broncos. If the energy is low and the first couple of batters don't reach, Kalli Trewin can notice things start to go downhill.