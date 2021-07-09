Warhawks looking to be more consistent with reloaded roster in 2022

There wasn't a whole lot of hesitation.
Kalli Trewin grasps it. So does Haley Grady. Head coach Sadie Winfrey has the same mindset.
If West Fork wants to get to the level it believes it can attain in 2022, all three of them know what one part of the game needs to be improved not mightily, but substantially.
"We really should focus on our bats," Trewin said. "We do a lot more hitting, we'll come back stronger. We'll be more consistent."
The Warhawks ended the year with a .275 team batting average, which was tied for the lowest amongst teams in their regional that had won double digit games.
In Wednesday's Class 2A regional quarterfinal loss to Belmond-Klemme, they had just four hits. They made hard contact on most of the balls put in play, but they were right at the gloves in the outfield.
Maddie Hubka, Libby and Kalli Trewin were the lone batters that finished the year hitting above .300. Winfrey was blunt in saying when they don't get on base, the rest of the lineup struggles.
"A lot of the times them getting on base can really get the team going with good hits and (vocals) after getting on base," Winfrey said. "If we would've started that game hitting holes, everybody would've hit holes the rest of the game. It is kind of a domino effect."
Grady believes it can be a quick fix. West Fork is only losing two starters in the outfield. The entire infield and the Trewin sister battery will be back.
"We have to stay positive," Grady said. "(We have to learn) how to adjust to a changeup, how to adjust to a rise ball."
"I saw a difference in their swings and batting, it's not the consistency," Winfrey added.
More so, Winfrey wants the Warhawks to be more consistent in all facets of the game. That includes opponents who she has the mindset her team can beat.
They were able to beat a ranked Newman Catholic team in late-June and then the next three games lose by a total of seven runs to regional semifinalists Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Central Springs and St. Ansgar.
West Fork then closed the regular season with an extra inning triumph over another regional semifinalist in North Butler, then it edged Nashua-Plainfield.
"When we beat Newman and North Butler, those were fun games," Kalli Trewin said.
There was no continuation of that in the setback to the Broncos. If the energy is low and the first couple of batters don't reach, Kalli Trewin can notice things start to go downhill.
"Nothing ever really came together. After the first couple of innings, we all got down. We were over-trying," the junior said. "We're a better team than what we showed at times. We know how far we can go, we just can't accomplish it sometimes.
Winfrey wants the Warhawks to be in the upper echelon in the Top of Iowa East with the Panthers, the Knights, the Saints and the Bearcats. The cupboard is far from bare with talent.
"That takes everyone," Winfrey said. "It also helps they're going to be playing with the same people. It comes down to reps and we will get that in the offseason. They are games where we don't perform the way we like to, but they have to get out of that."
