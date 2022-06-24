Warhawks getting notoriety amongst 2A softball programs

As the days get closer to regional brackets being released, the more stressed Sadie Winfrey has become.

This is a unique year for West Fork's softball head coach. Being ranked in the top-15 of the IGHSAU rankings will make things just a have a tad bit more leverage.

"I'm confident we can see a good draw and they deserve a good draw," Winfrey said. "I'm nervous, but I'm hopeful."

The Warhawks knew what type of team they'd have this summer with all of their major contributors back and they have reaped the rewards with a 14-2 overall record and a No. 10 spot in the latest rankings.

Both of their setbacks have come against No. 1 Central Springs, by seven runs and the latest meeting on Wednesday by six runs.

"They're a good team, that doesn't make us any less of a team," Winfrey said. "It is discouraging to see some other scores when other teams play them. They might throw a different pitcher, they might not."

For everyone on West Fork, it has been a new feeling to check rankings and scroll through Varsity Bound to see other scores and glance at its latest power rankings.

In any sport she has played, Kalli Trewin has never been this invested in those nuances.

"I don't know if I've ever looked at 2A rankings before," the senior catcher said. "It has been a confidence booster."

Brackets will be officially released on Friday. Winfrey has no clue where she could see her squad be placed, but the likelihood of being the two seed is very high.

Could the Warhawks be lumped in Central Springs' or No. 2 North Union's region? Is there the chance they go towards Western Iowa and potentially see No. 5 Logan-Magnolia? What about heading to Central Iowa and seeing No. 7 Van Meter?

Trewin is hopeful for something else.

"I really hope that we are seeded pretty high," she said. "We are definitely a contender to have our own region."

That does remain a possibility. Even though the pairings are released on Friday, the final set of rankings are not. If the Warhawks counterpart on the other side has a lower ranking than them, they'll host.

Which would take a program that for back-to-back years had a losing record plus haven't gotten to the 15-win threshold since 2011, when West Fork won 18 games, to new heights.

And it doesn't take this season for granted.

"The obvious goal is always to go to state, but for us, we typically have smaller goals," Trewin said. "As we've gotten better, it is definitely becoming more of a goal like we would actually be a contender to go to state.

"It is amazing how well we've played this year."

The only blemishes are the two losses to the Panthers. During much of Wednesday's showdown, the Warhawks were swinging at pitches above or below the zone.

Winfrey called the swings from her hitters "defeated."

"That's the mental part of it," she added. "It didn't even look like their normal swings."

Even with the loss, West Fork moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 in the rankings. So, it didn't hurt. Still, it would have loved to close the gap and make the Panthers sweat a little bit.

"We're a great team overall, we have that bond that works together," Winfrey said. "Against other teams, we've found that spark that we needed at the time. This should be a closer game."

The Warhawks went through eight straight contests where their freshman pitcher Libby Trewin and their defense posted shutouts, not allowing a run in 48 straight innings.

They face St. Ansgar on Friday, Lake Mills on Saturday and get returning 1A state qualifier North Butler on Wednesday to wrap up games against above .500 teams.

Then, postseason time. After last year's stunning regional quarterfinal loss versus Belmond-Klemme at home, West Fork is ready to reverse its fortune.

"As long we can bring that energy earlier and we don't lose it throughout the middle of the game, I think we'll definitely be a contender," Kalli Trewin said.

