Wadle's grand slam caps Knights comeback win, gives Coach Dunn win No. 1,000

Faith Wadle was the only hitter in Newman Catholic's lineup that hadn't gotten a hit against St. Ansgar's Josie Juhl on Friday night.
So when she stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in a two-run ballgame with two outs in the top of the seventh, the first baseman waited for a pitch in her "sweet spot."
Boy was it in the sweetest of spots.
Wadle uncorked an inside fastball over the left field fence for a go-ahead grand slam to give the Class 1A No. 8 Knights their first and only lead of the game in their 12-0 triumph over the Saints in the regular season finale.
"It showed how much love she has for the game," teammate Ellie Determan said. "I think that's a big deal to have on your team."
Macy Kellar retired St. Ansgar 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to finish the game and ignite a celebration in the outfield.
It was head coach Tom Dunn's 1,000th career win in his 38th year of leading the Newman Catholic program.
"It's incredible," Dunn said. "I've been lucky enough to stay in softball. It is kind of fun."
The craziest part? Dunn was honest in saying this was a game they were fine taking a loss.
He threw freshman Annie Knipper, one of the Knights junior varsity pitchers, to avoid St. Ansgar seeing their ace Madi Elwood if the two were to meet in a Class 1A regional semifinal next Friday.
It was a move that in the early going, looked to be heading sideways.
The Saints scored six runs on six hits and three infield errors to jump out to a 6-0 lead. They plated another run in the fourth on a Brooklyn Hackbart solo home run.
"We might've let up a little bit," leadoff hitter Hali Anderson, who notched three hits, said. "We tried to stay in and battle with them."
Newman Catholic (25-10) started its rally in the third on the strength of a two-run single from Determan. In the sixth, it tied the game thanks to another two-run hit by Determan.
The senior right fielder paced the Knights with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with five runs batted in. Emily Opstvedt and Kealan Curley each registered three hits.
"I go up visualizing where I'm going to hit the ball," Determan said. "I've gotten pretty good at timing pitchers and I use that to my advantage."
St. Ansgar (19-8-1) grabbed the momentum and the lead back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hackbart led off with a double and was driven in by Taylor Hanna.
Juhl laid down a SAC bunt that allowed Hanna to score from second then Kirsten Boerjan crossed home on a wild pitch.
Emma Hicken and Hackbart each notched three hits with the latter and Hanna driving in two runs apiece.
"We know they would never be out of the game, they'd battle hard all the way until the end," Anderson said. "We knew that coming in. This game doesn't matter, everyone starts fresh 0-0 next week."
Newman Catholic will open regional play on Tuesday against the winner of North Iowa-West Hancock. It is slated to host throughout the postseason unless North Butler, the top team on the bottom half, is ranked higher when the final rankings come out on Tuesday.
"We just beat their ace with our freshman pitcher, that gives us a ton of confidence," Wadle said. "Going into next week, this will come out in our way once again."
Meanwhile, the Saints face Northwood-Kensett, a team they just trounced 19-2 earlier in the week, on Monday in a first round game. Win that and the second round would be against either Riceville or Rockford.
