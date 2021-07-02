Wadle's grand slam caps Knights comeback win, gives Coach Dunn win No. 1,000

Faith Wadle was the only hitter in Newman Catholic's lineup that hadn't gotten a hit against St. Ansgar's Josie Juhl on Friday night.

So when she stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in a two-run ballgame with two outs in the top of the seventh, the first baseman waited for a pitch in her "sweet spot."

Boy was it in the sweetest of spots.

Wadle uncorked an inside fastball over the left field fence for a go-ahead grand slam to give the Class 1A No. 8 Knights their first and only lead of the game in their 12-0 triumph over the Saints in the regular season finale.

"It showed how much love she has for the game," teammate Ellie Determan said. "I think that's a big deal to have on your team."

Macy Kellar retired St. Ansgar 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to finish the game and ignite a celebration in the outfield.

It was head coach Tom Dunn's 1,000th career win in his 38th year of leading the Newman Catholic program.

"It's incredible," Dunn said. "I've been lucky enough to stay in softball. It is kind of fun."

The craziest part? Dunn was honest in saying this was a game they were fine taking a loss.