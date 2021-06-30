Vikings on late-season surge with close wins, close losses

One game shows the glow up of Northwood-Kensett's softball team.
On June 7, it was romped by Class 2A No. 5 Central Springs 22-3. That was in the middle of a 1-8 start to the season prior to its home tournament, in which it went 1-1.
Fast forward to Monday night, the Vikings still lost to the Panthers, but the final was 6-0 as rain cut the game short to five innings. And the record for the former since June 19?
Five wins, two losses.
Northwood-Kensett is in the midst of a surge in the final week of the regular season, one that features a triumphant 8-6 victory over Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic and a come-from-behind win over an upstart Lake Mills team on Tuesday.
"We can hit, but we've had trouble scoring runs," senior starter Kayla Senne said. "We need tp focus on getting those runs. Our defense will come. With runs comes good attitude."
The only two losses during the stretch was the aforementioned setback to Central Springs and getting nipped 1-0 versus a Riceville program that has seen a surge of its own.
The offense has come alive as of late. Only twice in the Vikings first three wins did they plate at least eight runs. They accomplished that in three straight games over a two-day stretch.
"We're making plays, we're not giving away runs, we're not throwing the ball around," Northwood-Kensett head coach Greg Parks said. "We're getting the confidence to make them."
The turning point came at the West Hancock tournament two weekends ago. The Vikings cruised past the Eagles and Eagle Groves by 9-2 and 11-2 decisions. Then they walloped Rockford 20-8.
"We've gotten a lot more positive and confident," sophomore Kennedy Christianson said. "It was hard, but we got through it."
Senne has been the backbone of Northwood-Kensett. She provides leadership and has been its best player in the circle and at the plate.
The right-hander leads it in all major hitting categories and is its top pitcher. She has an earned run average of 3.46 with 233 strikeouts to 45 walks. In the game against Lake Mills, she finished with 12 K's and sits at 750 for her career.
She was even surprised with how the Vikings faired against Newman Catholic.
"That is our motivation, prove the unexpected," Senne said. "Even if we have off games, we have on games. Everybody has that."
Parks saw an immediate sign of growth in the seventh inning against the Bulldogs, putting together a four-run frame on three hits to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 lead and victory.
It was innings like that which Northwood-Kensett put together better at-bats and the results followed.
"We took better swings and swung at better pitches," Parks said.
Senne's catcher, Addy Bachtle, is a first-year catcher. Multiple other players have been shuffled into different positions in the infield and outfield. As of late, it has all come together.
"We're trying to work with everybody being good at their own positions," Senne said. "If we all had 'On' days, our record would be way better. Some people have on days, some people have off days."
The Vikings open regional play against St. Ansgar. Win that and a potential rematch with Riceville happens in the next round. Newman Catholic could await in a regional semifinal.
For where its started versus where its out now, Northwood-Kensett believes it is equipped for a better-than-expected run.
"We've been in practically every game," Parks said. "We're better than our record and hopefully they realize that, carry it forward."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.