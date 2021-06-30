Vikings on late-season surge with close wins, close losses

"We're making plays, we're not giving away runs, we're not throwing the ball around," Northwood-Kensett head coach Greg Parks said. "We're getting the confidence to make them."

The turning point came at the West Hancock tournament two weekends ago. The Vikings cruised past the Eagles and Eagle Groves by 9-2 and 11-2 decisions. Then they walloped Rockford 20-8.

"We've gotten a lot more positive and confident," sophomore Kennedy Christianson said. "It was hard, but we got through it."

Senne has been the backbone of Northwood-Kensett. She provides leadership and has been its best player in the circle and at the plate.

The right-hander leads it in all major hitting categories and is its top pitcher. She has an earned run average of 3.46 with 233 strikeouts to 45 walks. In the game against Lake Mills, she finished with 12 K's and sits at 750 for her career.

She was even surprised with how the Vikings faired against Newman Catholic.

"That is our motivation, prove the unexpected," Senne said. "Even if we have off games, we have on games. Everybody has that."