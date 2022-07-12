Versatility plays a vital role in movement of Central Springs' defense

Cooper Klaahsen summed up how she and everyone else grew up playing softball in Central Springs' program and for travel ball.

"You were a utility player and that's what we all turned out to be," the junior pitcher said.

Abby Pate has certainly fit that bill for the Class 2A top-ranked Panthers this season.

Primarily a third baseman her sophomore year, Pate was initially back at that spot then in mid-June, she moved over to second base and has made that her home ever since.

"I was a little rusty coming in, but I knew myself that I could do it with confidence," Pate said. "We're all versatile and that helps me use my range."

An elbow injury suffered during practice was the main reason why Pate shifted from the left side of the infield to the right side. She was the one that brought it up to head coach BJ Fessler.

"I was like 'Hey BJ, you can move me if you want,'" Pate said.

A couple games into the change, Fessler really liked that change. It moved Carly Ryan to third and those were the ends of stout shortstop Ashlyn Hoeft. When Hoeft missed a couple games due to injury, Pate moved to shortstop.

Having Pate at second unlocked new opportunities for the Panthers defensively. And Fessler was going to take full advantage.

"She's got some of the best quickness and range that we ever see," he said. "Abby is dynamite. Wherever we need her, we put her. Put people on the bus, put them in the right seat."

The difference between moving from the left to the right side isn't much of a difference in Pate's eyes. She is still able to use her quickness and arm strength to her full advantage.

Two areas she feels has improved drastically since last summer are now some her core strengths.

"We have quick people all over the place, it opens up a range of opportunities," Pate said.

Klaahsen and Kaylea Fessler, the two pitchers for Central Springs, have appreciated Pate's unselfishness to play anywhere on the diamond and make an impact.

"She's just so flexible anywhere that BJ puts her," Kaylea Fessler said. "She could even play outfield. We use her versatility to our advantage."

"She's been amazing all season," Klaahsen added.

The high softball IQ Pate and the entire Panthers infield possess was on display in the top of the third inning in Monday's 2A Region 5 title match against Osage.

The Green Devils called a sacrifice bunt for Mylie Howe with a runner on first. Ryan converged from third, fielded the bunt and zipped a throw over to Pate covering first.

Osages Audrey Chapman, its only base runner of the night, rounded second too hard and Pate noticed right away. She fired a throw towards Hoeft, who placed the tag and ended the inning.

The ole fashion 5-4-6 double play ended the inning and ignited Central Springs.

"We were all hype about it," Klaahsen said.

"I was just happy we executed," Coach Fessler said. "Our girls didn't panic."

The Panthers needed just five innings to dispatch Osage 10-0 and claim their spot in the state tournament for the eighth consecutive season. Still, they are searching for their first ever state title.

Centrals Springs ran through a gauntlet of a season, fueled by a difficult Top of Iowa East slate with three ranked teams and another state qualifier in Newman Catholic. It faced opponents in higher classifications and came out on the right side of the scoreboard.

After finishing third last summer, the Panthers go into this state tourney as the top seed and will face upstart Mount Ayr at 3 p.m. on Kruger Seeds Field next Tuesday.

"We're all very excited," Klaahsen said. "We're ready to put our foot down."

The goal isn't to just finish higher than last year, but win the whole thing. That has been the top goal each time Central Springs has made the trek to Fort Dodge.

This year is no different.

"We're wanting to shoot big," Pate said. "We've always had that target on our backs. We really have to put in our time and effort to get those wins."