Uhlenhopp encouraged by growth of Forest City softball program

In his fourth year as the head coach of the Forest City softball program, Justin Uhlenhopp has seen growth throughout his tenure.
And the growth that Uhlenhopp has seen during his time isn't necessarily about the win-loss record.
"Each year we've just got a little better in team chemistry," Uhlenhopp said. "Our energy this year in the dugout is just really really positive from our JV girls. They do an awesome job with the cheers and the chants and keeping girls in it. We just have a whole group of girls committed to each other."
The positivity of the team was on full display on Friday night in a 13-1 Top of Iowa West conference win over West Hancock in four innings of play.
The girls were loud and energetic throughout the entirety of the game, which Uhlenhopp and his players all say is something that's been a point of pride this season.
"I would say that whenever we are loud and have a lot of positivity going on, we always play much, much better," senior Alyson Walker said after Friday's win. "This game, for example, we had a lot of loud cheers going on. It really pays off."
Currently holding a record of 7-14, the Indians have had an up-and-down season. However, the chemistry of the team has never waivered.
Uhlenhopp has high hopes of someday building his program up to be a perennial conference championship contender. To get to that point, it starts with small things as simple as his girls bringing energy and positivity to practice and games.
"I want the young girls, the elementary girls, when they come to the game, to be like 'Wow, our dugout was really loud, those girls hustle on and off the field and they cheer for each other a lot,'" Uhlenhopp said. "Just get that love and passion for softball. That's something that's been missing for a while. Just trying to instill that."
Although Uhlenhopp has high hopes for years down the line, there's still plenty of softball left to be played this season.
The Indians have high hopes to get on a winning streak and play their best softball of the season with the postseason approaching.
"We're just hoping to keep up the energy and keep on going," Walker said. "We've been doing a lot better the second time around in our conference play. It's gotten our confidence up a little."
The Indians have four more regular season chances to get things rolling before their first round Class 3A postseason matchup against Crestwood on July 6.
