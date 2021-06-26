Uhlenhopp encouraged by growth of Forest City softball program

In his fourth year as the head coach of the Forest City softball program, Justin Uhlenhopp has seen growth throughout his tenure.

And the growth that Uhlenhopp has seen during his time isn't necessarily about the win-loss record.

"Each year we've just got a little better in team chemistry," Uhlenhopp said. "Our energy this year in the dugout is just really really positive from our JV girls. They do an awesome job with the cheers and the chants and keeping girls in it. We just have a whole group of girls committed to each other."

The positivity of the team was on full display on Friday night in a 13-1 Top of Iowa West conference win over West Hancock in four innings of play.

The girls were loud and energetic throughout the entirety of the game, which Uhlenhopp and his players all say is something that's been a point of pride this season.

"I would say that whenever we are loud and have a lot of positivity going on, we always play much, much better," senior Alyson Walker said after Friday's win. "This game, for example, we had a lot of loud cheers going on. It really pays off."

Currently holding a record of 7-14, the Indians have had an up-and-down season. However, the chemistry of the team has never waivered.