Two-out woes the culprit in West Fork's season-ending loss to South Hardin

Almost a year to the day since being eliminated by Belmond-Klemme in last year's postseason, Class 2A 10th-ranked West Fork suffered the same fate.

This time around the loss came 6-3 to South Hardin in Sheffield on Wednesday, with all six Tiger runs being scored with two outs.

In the first inning of the Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal, freshman pitcher Libby Trewin needed just three pitches to record two outs. Then, on a full count, Hailey Rosonke blasted a solo shot to right.

The Warhawks were able tie things back up in the third inning on a passed ball run by Breckyn Dickman, but in the bottom half of that same inning Jaidyn Teske rocked a two-run homer and two more runs scored on an error.

Over the course of four innings West Fork had given up five runs with two outs, with four of them coming immediately after it tied the game.

"I think that's just a mental toughness thing," head coach Sadie Winfrey said. "It's hard seeing them score with two outs inning after inning, but we've gotta show that mental toughness to shut them down there."

In the sixth, South Hardin scored another run with two outs on an RBI single by Grace Cable to make the lead 6-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, JoAnna Wallace drove in Kalli Trewin with an RBI single, but slid past the bag while trying to stretch it into a double and was called out. Haley Grady and Mallory Meier quickly flew out and grounded out.

What looked like a promising inning with a run already scored and a runner on second with no outs went downhill quickly, and you could sense the feeling of lost opportunity for the Warhawks.

"Outs like that can really change the momentum," Winfrey said.

This came after a fifth inning where West Fork had runners on second and third with two outs and failed to capitalize. That was the story of the night for the offense.

The Warhawks only struck out four times and was consistently putting the ball in play, but the "hit it where they ain't" breakthrough was tough to come by.

In the seventh, a hard hit liner by Kaylie Lundt went straight to the second baseman. Then Breckyn Dickman grounded out. Maddie Hubka struck a ball well, causing an error, and was able to get on base to try and start a rally.

Madisyn Bonner followed up with a deep RBI double to right-center, and the Warhawks had life.

Unfortunately for them, another well hit ball, this time by Libby Trewin, went straight to the center fielder for the final out of the season.

Rosonke tossed a complete game for the Tigers, and while she gave up eight hits and allowed three runs she walked none and got out of the situations she needed to.

"I think we finally adjusted to her, probably too late in the game," Hubka said.

Bonner, a fellow senior, concurred.

"We always adjust later on, and sometimes that kills us," she said.