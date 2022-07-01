Trifecta of Panther seniors leave mark on program

Go through the record books of Central Springs' softball program and you'd be hard-pressed not to find Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley written next to most offensive categories.

Those two have been stalwarts of its team over their five-year prep careers. So it made sense they would be pretty emotional during senior night on Thursday.

"It is really special," Kelley said.

The other senior, Ashlyn Hoeft, has had a unique year. Transferring into the Central Springs district from Charles City this season, it has made her feel bittersweet.

One year felt like forever in Hoeft's mind.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and we've fell in love with this school," she said.

Fessler, Hoeft and Kelley – in that order – hit in the top three spots in the Panthers lineup. While head coach BJ Fessler didn't plan on that, it naturally happened.

And a handful of words summed up his feelings about those three.

"Boy, have they left their blemish on our program," he said.

All three of them will be playing softball at the next level once the Class 2A top-ranked Panthers finish the season, one in which they hope ends with a state championship in Fort Dodge.

Kelley is bound for Des Moines Area Community College, one of the premier junior college programs in the country. She stated the Bears have been following her softball career since eighth grade.

That meant a lot to the Central Springs catcher.

"They made me fell at home," she said. "Kind of had a soft spot in my heart. Just the lifestyle, they push each other. You always want to be wanted."

Kelley plans on studying nursing and while completing her associates degree, hoping to land a Division I offer. That remains her ultimate goal.

Coach Fessler doesn't foresee too many roadblocks in that path.

"What a great fit for her, she has so many opportunities," he said. "It is going to open some doors up for her that are pretty much already open. With Madisyn's work ethic and desire, she is going to be awesome."

Hoeft and Kaylea Fessler have been best friends for almost a decade. They have played travel ball together and have thoroughly enjoyed being in the same dugout this summer.

That will continue in college.

Both of them will be playing at Missouri Western, a Division II program located in St. Joseph, Missouri. Fessler will be a pitcher and outfielder while Hoeft will likely roam the infield.

"We're both really excited to meet new people," Fessler said. "I'm glad that I have my best friend with me because I'd be too scared to do it by myself. I'm not a very sociable person, so she helps me in that aspect."

How it happened is a bit unusual.

Fessler and Hoeft were playing in a weekend tournament in Kansas City this fall for their travel team and Fessler had a visit scheduled to see the campus. Hoeft did not, but once Griffons head coach Joe Yegge found out Hoeft was uncommitted, he wanted her to see the campus.

Nothing wrong with a last-minute decision, right?

"It is really crazy to think about," Hoeft said. "After our visit, we both looked at each other and were like 'This is where we want to go.'" It turned out to work perfectly for us."

The Fessler's have long had a relationship with Yegge. So BJ is quite confident about seeing his oldest daughter and Hoeft succeed for Missouri Western next spring.

"That couldn't have worked out any better," he said. "It is a great fit for both of them."

Until those three take off for college, they have unfinished business to take care of at the prep level. Central Springs is the No. 1 seed in its region and vying for its eighth straight trip to the state tournament.

And after last season's semifinal loss to North Linn, they have a desire to reach a state title game.

Still, they understand nothing is guaranteed.

"Everyone has a target on our back," Hoeft said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

