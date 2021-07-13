Tougher weekends allow Central Springs to beat one of 2A's best arms

All of them agreed. Not a lick of hesitation.
Who Central Springs faced on Monday night was a freshman from South Hardin that had a perfect game through three innings; that had a riseball that induced plenty of fly outs; that threw 22 pitches the first time through the order.
The Panthers hadn't faced a Class 2A pitcher like Hailey Rosonke all season long.
"She hit that low and outside pretty good," junior catcher Madisyn Kelley said.
No. 5 Central Springs conquered its toughest test this postseason and the end result was a seventh straight trip to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge as it claimed a 2-1 regional victory over South Hardin at Central Springs High School.
By press time, official pairings for the 2A state tournament were not released. Based on the first criteria of the final rankings determining seeds, the Panthers are projected to be the three seed and likely face ninth-ranked Underwood in a quarterfinal contest on Monday at either 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
"We're all super fired up, that's the biggest thing," starter Cooper Klaahsen said. "We all want it so bad."
Rosonke was difficult to read from the opening pitch. She worked quick and induced six straight fly outs. After the Panthers' lead-off hitter in each inning worked her into a deep count, the next two would be out on one pitch.
Still, Kelley had faith that eventually, they would start to time her up.
"I figured once we get through the first, second time, we're able to get on a ball," she said. "Our heart rates were down, nobody was nervous. We were all patient, waiting for our pitch and it came at the perfect time."
One of Central Springs' multi-year starters proved to be right.
Kelley smacked a liner through the left side of the infield to plate Kaylea Fessler in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and give the Panthers their first lead of the night.
"When it popped up, I was like 'Yes,'" Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said. "You just have that feeling."
Would one of the perennial powers in 2A make another trip to the state tournament if it didn't load its non-conference schedule with weekends against some of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification?
The Panthers were tired and running on fumes against Gilbert and Ballard in early June. They ran into an eighth grader in conference that stymied them. They were shut out against Muscatine and Winterest, the top-ranked teams in 5A and 4A, respectively.
Still, they were able to beat the top team in 1A, Newell-Fonda, and solid 4A schools in North Polk and Charles City. Add in 3A foe Sioux Center and 5A Ankeny, it allowed Central Springs to see the best of the best.
"That's why we go to those tournaments so we see better pitching," Nelson said. "Pitchers with movement and having that confidence to do that."
Without those, Klaahsen believes they don't win the type of game they faced against the Tigers.
"We got to see better pitches, better competition, which made us ready for this game," the sophomore right-hander said.
And if anyone can be the barometer of great pitching, it is Klaahsen.
She fanned a career high and new school record 17 batters. Kelley got a front row seat, watching it all unfold.
"It was amazing, I was so happy for her," Kelley said. "To finally get that record, it's amazing. She knows she's got a great defense behind us, it's not going to be all on her."
Still, there were two moments that showed how mentally tough Klasshen is.
The first was after giving up a solo home run to Rosonke in the first, then striking out Paige Owens. The second was after falling behind 3-1 in the count against Jaidyn Teske that prompted a meeting in the circle.
Assistant coach BJ Fessler and Kelley talked with Klaashen for no more than a minute. They used it as a mental reset.
It worked.
Klaahsen came back, struck out Teske then proceeded to strike out the top two hitters in the Tigers' lineup after giving up a single to end the threat.
"I needed a breather," Klaahsen said. "Madisyn's a big help. She's always been one of my biggest supporters. She always stays confident."
To break through toward a state title, Central Springs will need to face three more elite pitchers. The Panthers are ready for the challenge.
"This is the team to do it," Kelley said. "We're ready for it."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.