Tougher weekends allow Central Springs to beat one of 2A's best arms

Still, Kelley had faith that eventually, they would start to time her up.

"I figured once we get through the first, second time, we're able to get on a ball," she said. "Our heart rates were down, nobody was nervous. We were all patient, waiting for our pitch and it came at the perfect time."

One of Central Springs' multi-year starters proved to be right.

Kelley smacked a liner through the left side of the infield to plate Kaylea Fessler in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and give the Panthers their first lead of the night.

"When it popped up, I was like 'Yes,'" Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said. "You just have that feeling."

Would one of the perennial powers in 2A make another trip to the state tournament if it didn't load its non-conference schedule with weekends against some of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification?

The Panthers were tired and running on fumes against Gilbert and Ballard in early June. They ran into an eighth grader in conference that stymied them. They were shut out against Muscatine and Winterest, the top-ranked teams in 5A and 4A, respectively.