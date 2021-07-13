Three area players make NCC first team all-conference

Avery Hanson had the most wins of any starting pitcher in the North Central Conference. Annika Nelson finished with a new career best in batting average. Kylee Whipple was an all-around consistent hitter.

All three were honored by the NCC as first-team all-conference members.

Hanson and Whipple of Hampton-Dumont-CAL were named to the top team for the first time in their prep careers as was Clear Lake's Nelson. Both area teams had representatives on the second and third teams as well.

The Lions' only senior, Chelsey Holck, was named to the second team, while Makella Jacobs was selected to the third team, along with the Bulldogs' catcher, Aspen Harlan.

A junior southpaw, Hanson had the most strikeouts (178), threw the most innings (139.2) and was second in earned run average (2.26). She also had the third-highest batting average in the league, clipping at .485.

Nelson was one of the premier catchers in the conference at the plate. Her .494 batting average and six home runs were second behind unanimous selection Kendal Clark of Humboldt. Nelson, a sophomore, was top-5 in most hitting categories.