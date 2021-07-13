Three area players make NCC first team all-conference

Avery Hanson had the most wins of any starting pitcher in the North Central Conference. Annika Nelson finished with a new career best in batting average. Kylee Whipple was an all-around consistent hitter.
All three were honored by the NCC as first-team all-conference members.
Hanson and Whipple of Hampton-Dumont-CAL were named to the top team for the first time in their prep careers as was Clear Lake's Nelson. Both area teams had representatives on the second and third teams as well.
The Lions' only senior, Chelsey Holck, was named to the second team, while Makella Jacobs was selected to the third team, along with the Bulldogs' catcher, Aspen Harlan.
A junior southpaw, Hanson had the most strikeouts (178), threw the most innings (139.2) and was second in earned run average (2.26). She also had the third-highest batting average in the league, clipping at .485.
Nelson was one of the premier catchers in the conference at the plate. Her .494 batting average and six home runs were second behind unanimous selection Kendal Clark of Humboldt. Nelson, a sophomore, was top-5 in most hitting categories.
Whipple was in the heart of the Bulldogs lineup and produced 18 RBIs and a batting average above. 430. A third team honoree as a freshman last season, Whipple hit three sacrifice flies this season, tied for second in the league.
Below is the complete first team with local players in bold. Second and third teams will list locals only. * denotes a unanimous selection.
First team
*Jenna Miller, Webster City, sr., P
Avery Hanson, HDC, jr., P
Kelly Stoakes, Webster City, jr., C
Annika Nelson, Clear Lake, so., C
*Kendal Clark, Humboldt, sr., IF
Jori Hajek, Humboldt, sr., IF
Leah Kasch, Webster City, sr., IF
Alayna Finucan, Webster City, jr., IF
Kylee Whipple, HDC, so., IF
Alexis Hansen, Humboldt, jr., OF
Hailey Bridgewater, Iowa Falls-Alden, so., OF
Bonnie Nohrenberg, Webster City, fr., OF
Ansley Oswald, St. Edmond, 8th grader, OF
Lillian Etherington, Algona, so., U/DH
Second team (locals only)
Chelsey Holck, Clear Lake, sr., IF
Third team (locals only)
Makella Jacobs, Clear Lake, so.
Aspen Harlan, HDC, fr.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.