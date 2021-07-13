'They always gave us an effort': Dunn still proud of Newman Catholic softball's fight

The fact that there was that feeling of disappointment says all you need to know about the progress of the Newman Catholic softball program.

Last season, the Knights qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Although the team lost a few key players, the expectation was to do it again this summer.

"I feel like the people that have come before me have really helped set the precedent," senior Ellie Determan said. "We've been really good the past couple years, but last year was when we really broke through and got to state. Even though we didn't make it this year, it was very obvious that we were still that team."

The Knights were led by seniors Determan, Faith Wadle, Kealan Curley and Molly McGuire all season long.

Not only did those four lead statistically, but also when things were rough during that short stretch of tough losses.

"I feel like we did a really good job this year of setting up that mentality of if we make a mistake or if we have a bad game, that tomorrow is a new day, we need to flush it, come back and work harder and work toward the next victory," Determan said. "I feel like near the end of the season we did a really good job doing that."