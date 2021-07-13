'They always gave us an effort': Dunn still proud of Newman Catholic softball's fight

Looking around the Newman Catholic softball field on Monday night after the Knights' 4-3 loss to North Butler in the Class 1A, Region 6 championship game, there was a sense of disappointment.
With tears in their eyes, the players embraced each other. Coaches consoled the team. Fans watched on as the Bearcats celebrated with their state qualifier banner.
Although Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn felt that disappointment, too, he also felt an overwhelming feeling of pride. Down 5-1, the Knights battled back and scored three runs in the sixth inning, but fell just short of completing the comeback.
"I'm proud of the girls and how they battled," Dunn said. "When we were down 5-1, we could've just shut the doors, and we didn't."
Fighting back after things didn't go their way is a characteristic of the Knights that was on display, not only on Monday, but throughout the regular season as well.
Newman Catholic lost starting pitcher and top batter Leah Martinez midway through the season to an injury. The Knights then had a stretch where they lost five of eight games.
But the team still fought back to go on a five game winning streak at the end of the year and a chance to compete for a state tournament berth.
"The coaching staff, we were so happy with the way they battled," Dunn said. "We had a two week stretch where we didn't play very good softball. But at the very end of the season, they turned it on, and they always gave us an effort. Even if we didn't win, they always gave us an effort."
The fact that there was that feeling of disappointment says all you need to know about the progress of the Newman Catholic softball program.
Last season, the Knights qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Although the team lost a few key players, the expectation was to do it again this summer.
"I feel like the people that have come before me have really helped set the precedent," senior Ellie Determan said. "We've been really good the past couple years, but last year was when we really broke through and got to state. Even though we didn't make it this year, it was very obvious that we were still that team."
The Knights were led by seniors Determan, Faith Wadle, Kealan Curley and Molly McGuire all season long.
Not only did those four lead statistically, but also when things were rough during that short stretch of tough losses.
"I feel like we did a really good job this year of setting up that mentality of if we make a mistake or if we have a bad game, that tomorrow is a new day, we need to flush it, come back and work harder and work toward the next victory," Determan said. "I feel like near the end of the season we did a really good job doing that."
Dunn, who recorded his 1,000th career win as head coach this season, says the team will miss those four seniors next season. However, loaded with all of their returning pitchers, the Knights should again be solid in 2022.
Thanks to the work of the players that have come before them during the past few seasons, the expectation will again be a deep postseason run.
"I think they'd be disappointed if they weren't in the regional semis or regional finals every year," Dunn said. "And I'd like to think that our girls think we'll be back next year."
The Knights finished their season with a 27-11 overall record and a fourth place finish in the Top of Iowa East conference standings.
PHOTOS: Newman Catholic softball vs. North Butler
