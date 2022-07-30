The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Softball Team

Co-Players of the Year: Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs

Fessler, the reigning Top of Iowa East Player of the Year, didn't miss a beat in her final season as she finished third in Class 2A with 46 runs batted in and notched 58 hits, tied for the third most in the classification. Signed to play at Missouri Western next season, the Panthers center fielder led them with nine home runs and a .532 batting average.

Kelley, now a two-time all-area POY, had her second season with a batting average above .400, but this was done in 35 games compared to a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. The DMACC recruit belted eight home runs, drove in 33 runs and finished with a .814 slugging percentage. She was a first team all-conference selection for the third straight season.

First Team

Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, pitcher, junior

The right-hander dazzled once again in the circle with an earned run average of 0.69 with 243 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .130 against her as she allowed just 15 earned runs. Klaahsen was a first team all-conference and Class 2A all-district honoree.

Macy Kellar, Newman Catholic, pitcher, junior

Kellar separated herself as the Knights top pitcher this season after winning three games, two of them against top-15 opponents, in the regional tournament. She finished with a 1.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. The right-hander went 11-2 on the season.

Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs, catcher, senior

Kelley's power numbers dipped slightly, but her average from last summer to this summer rose around 60 points. The Panthers stalwart backstop finished with a 98.8 fielding percentage and recorded 306 putouts, one of the highest marks in 2A. She'll play at Missouri Western next season.

Rachel Chambers, Charles City, infielder, senior

Signed to play at Drake next season, Chambers capped her prep career with 12 more home runs to give her 47 for her career. She led the Comets with a .494 batting average, a .976 slugging percentage and 41 RBIs. Chambers drew 18 walks to just four strikeouts.

Ashlyn Hoeft, Central Springs, infielder, senior

After transferring into the Panthers program for her final year, Hoeft remained one of the top players in the area with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. Her 44 runs scored were second amongst her teammates and she was a perfect 9-for-9 in stolen bases.

Leah Grimm, Osage, infielder, junior

Occupying one of the spots in the middle of the lineup, Grimm recorded the fifth most RBIs in Class 2A with 44. Her batting average of .458 was second best in the Top of Iowa East and she also stole 27 bases. Grimm was a first team all-conference pick and was on an all-district team.

Emily Opstvedt, Newman Catholic, infielder, junior

The Knights leadoff hitter became a slap hitter and finished with a .418 batting average and .454 on base percentage. All 38 of her hits were singles and she was a perfect 20-for-20 in stolen bases. Opstvedt finished with a fielding percentage of 89 percent.

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs, outfielder, senior

The southpaw paced the Panthers offense in 10 different offensive categories. Her and Kelley were named as co-POY for the Top of Iowa East. Fessler had a 94.4 fielding percentage and at the state tournament, made a diving catch in center to preserve a no-hitter in the quarterfinal victory over Mount Ayr.

Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic, outfielder, senior

Weiner moved back to center field and was consistently one of the Knights best hitters with a .410 batting average. Six of her 43 hits were doubles and she drove in 30 runs. She led Newman with 24 stolen bases and was a first team all-conference selection.

Lydia Staudt, Charles City, outfielder, senior

A first team all-conference selection, Staudt proved to be one of the best slap hitters in the state with a .476 batting average and 47 singles. She had just as many hits (49) as she did stolen bases, where she wasn't caught stealing. Staudt's recorded a fielding percentage of 93 percent.

Ashley Halbach, Osage, utility, senior

After missing the bulk of last summer with an injury, Halbach returned in a furious way with a 16-4 record in the circle as she struck out 140 batters. She roped 36 hits at the plate, 14 of them doubles, and recorded 25 RBIs. The right-hander was on the all-conference first team and an all-district pick.

Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, utility, senior

Hanon was on the end of bad luck when she pitched as just 47 of the 108 runs she allowed were earned. She still posted a 2.84 ERA and struck out 121 batters. At the plate, she hit .432 and drove in 17 runs. The southpaw was a first team all-conference selection and was on a Class 3A all-district team.

Second team

Libby Trewin, West Fork, pitcher, freshman

Trewin has developed into one of the best young pitchers in the area as she finished with a 1.12 ERA, a top-five mark in the conference, and 152 strikeouts. She was a first team all-conference and an all-district player.

Josie Juhl, St. Ansgar, pitcher, freshman

Juhl took the reigns of the Saints top putcher for the second straight season and fanned 139 batters in 19 starts. Her final earned run average was 2.52 as she finished 11-8 on the season. Juhl was a second team all-conference pick.

Annika Nelson, Clear Lake, catcher, junior

Nelson finished with a perfect fielding percentage, one of a handful of catchers to accomplish that. When she was at the dish, the right-hander led the Lions with a .439 batting average and 15 extra base hits.

Maddie Hubka, West Fork, infielder, senior

Hubka was second on the Warhawks in batting average at a crisp .400 and crushed a team-high three home runs. She stole 16 bases in 18 attempts and committed just six errors in 72 chances at shortstop.

Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, infielder, junior

Brandenburg added to her honors with a slot on the Class 2A all-state third team. She was already a first team all-conference and an all-district pick. The shortstop paced the Bulldogs in batting average (.433) and 15 stolen bases.

Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, infielder, senior

Fifteen of the 34 hits Schwiesow recorded this summer went for extras bases. She had a 2:1 walk to strikeout ratio and finished with a .490 on base percentage. Schwiesow was a first team all-conference honoree.

Taylor Klobassa, Osage, infielder, sophomore

The Green Devils leadoff hitter finished with a .427 batting average and 25 RBIs, each were top-three amongst their hitters. The shortstop went a perfect 27-for-27 in stolen bases and finished with a 93.9 fielding percentage.

Keevan Jones, Forest City, outfielder, senior

The Indians lone senior pieced together one her better years at the plate with team-highs in batting average (.467), on base percentage (.522) and slugging (.567). Jones' recorded a 97.8 fielding percentage.

Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar, outfielder, junior

The older Juhl completed the honor sweep as a first team all-conference, a Class 1A all-district pick and was named to the IGCA all-state second team in 1A. She led the Saints in home runs, RBIs, batting average and slugging.

Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, outfielder, junior

Stepleton made the Class 2A all-tournament team ignited by a three-hit performance in the semifinals and another two hits in the third-place game. Primarily their right fielder, she had 31 RBIs and a .412 batting average.

Adyson Evans, Mason City, utility, sophomore

Evans was the top hitter at the plate for the Riverhawks with a .376 batting average, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Fourteen of the 35 hits went for extra bases. In the circle, she struck out 93 hitters in 125 innings pitched.

Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic, utility, senior

Elwood led the Knights with 38 RBIs at the plate and in the circle, she finished with an 8-3 record, fanned 47 batters and ended with a 1.54 ERA. Elwood was a first team all-conference and a 1A all-district pick.

Third team

Morgan Fair, Riceville, pitcher, junior

Fair ended her third year as the Wildcats top pitcher with a 15-9 record, 89 strikeouts and a 2.83 earned run average.

Natalie White, Charles City, pitcher, junior

White took over as the Comets ace and won 15 games in the circle while striking out 90 batters. She was a first team all-conference honoree.

Kalli Trewin, West Fork, catcher, senior

The older Trewin sister paced the Warhawks with a .446 batting average and 19 RBIs. She was a first team all-conference and a 2A all-district pick.

Lizzy Hamand, Central Springs, infielder, junior

Hamand tied for second on the Panthers with 33 RBIs and she crushed four home runs. She had three hits in the third place game at state.

Payton Harle, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, infielder, senior

Harle was the Cardinals top hitter with a .395 batting average and 21 RBIs. The first team all-conference infielder also belted two home runs.

Aubryee Showalter, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, infielder, freshman

Showalter moved to the infield this season and led the Bulldogs with a .449 batting average and 18 RBIs. She also belted three home runs.

Layne Lester, Clear Lake, infielder, senior

Lester was second in batting average at a .377 clip and she drove in 15 runs. She notched 26 hits and roped seven doubles on the season.

Chloe Rooney, Rockford, outfielder, senior

Named to the all-conference first team and a Class 1A all-district pick, Rooney led the Warriors with 11 stolen bases and tied for the team lead with 18 hits.

Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock, outfielder, senior

Eckels tied for the team lead in hits with 27 and batting average at a .435 clip. She was a first team all-conference selection.

Liz Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, outfielder, sophomore

Kruckenberg made just one error in 47 total chances out in left field to finish with a 97.9 fielding percentage. The left fielder also stole 20 bases.

Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, utility, junior

Edwards recorded a perfect fielding percentage as the Bulldogs catcher and led them with 25 RBIs and nine doubles.

Madison Mauer, Riceville, utility, junior

The Wildcats catcher led them with a .464 batting average and walked 11 times to just six strikeouts. She also led them in stolen bases with 14.