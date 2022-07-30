 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Softball Team

  • 0

Co-Players of the Year: Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs

070122-spt-cs-osage-7

Central Springs pitcher Kaylea Fessler throws to first for an out during a Top of Iowa softball game against Osage in Manly. 

Fessler, the reigning Top of Iowa East Player of the Year, didn't miss a beat in her final season as she finished third in Class 2A with 46 runs batted in and notched 58 hits, tied for the third most in the classification. Signed to play at Missouri Western next season, the Panthers center fielder led them with nine home runs and a .532 batting average.

062322-spt-cs-wf-10

Central Springs catcher Madisyn Kelley snags a pop up for an out during a Top of Iowa softball game against West Fork in Sheffield. 

Kelley, now a two-time all-area POY, had her second season with a batting average above .400, but this was done in 35 games compared to a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. The DMACC recruit belted eight home runs, drove in 33 runs and finished with a .814 slugging percentage. She was a first team all-conference selection for the third straight season.

First Team

State SBall Central Springs vs. Mount Ayr 6

Central Springs junior Cooper Klaahsen fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base against Mont Ayr during the quarterfinal round of the state softball championships at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, pitcher, junior

The right-hander dazzled once again in the circle with an earned run average of 0.69 with 243 strikeouts. Opponents hit just .130 against her as she allowed just 15 earned runs. Klaahsen was a first team all-conference and Class 2A all-district honoree.

071922-spt-newman-1

Newman Catholic pitcher Macy Kellar throws a pitch during a 1A state quarterfinal game against North Linn at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

Macy Kellar, Newman Catholic, pitcher, junior

Kellar separated herself as the Knights top pitcher this season after winning three games, two of them against top-15 opponents, in the regional tournament. She finished with a 1.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. The right-hander went 11-2 on the season.

Central Springs vs Osage Class 2a Region 5 Championship Finals - Kelley

Central Springs catcher Madisyn Kelley (12) cheers after a hit against Osage during the Class 2A Regional Finals in Manly.

Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs, catcher, senior

Kelley's power numbers dipped slightly, but her average from last summer to this summer rose around 60 points. The Panthers stalwart backstop finished with a 98.8 fielding percentage and recorded 306 putouts, one of the highest marks in 2A. She'll play at Missouri Western next season.

070722-spt-cc-east-4

Charles City's Rachel Chambers connects on a pitch in a Class 4A regional softball opener against Waterloo East in Charles City. 

Rachel Chambers, Charles City, infielder, senior

Signed to play at Drake next season, Chambers capped her prep career with 12 more home runs to give her 47 for her career. She led the Comets with a .494 batting average, a .976 slugging percentage and 41 RBIs. Chambers drew 18 walks to just four strikeouts.

Ashlyn Hoeft, Central Springs, infielder, senior

After transferring into the Panthers program for her final year, Hoeft remained one of the top players in the area with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. Her 44 runs scored were second amongst her teammates and she was a perfect 9-for-9 in stolen bases.

Leah Grimm at third vs. Ogden 7/8/22

Osage's Leah Grimm awaits the pitch from third base during the Green Devils' 5-4 win over Ogden in a Class 2A Region 6 semifinal in Osage.

Leah Grimm, Osage, infielder, junior

Occupying one of the spots in the middle of the lineup, Grimm recorded the fifth most RBIs in Class 2A with 44. Her batting average of .458 was second best in the Top of Iowa East and she also stole 27 bases. Grimm was a first team all-conference pick and was on an all-district team.

071922-spt-newman-10

Newman Catholic's Emily Opstvedt grimaces after being hit in the helmet with a pitch during a Class 1A state quarterfinal softball game at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. 

Emily Opstvedt, Newman Catholic, infielder, junior

The Knights leadoff hitter became a slap hitter and finished with a .418 batting average and .454 on base percentage. All 38 of her hits were singles and she was a perfect 20-for-20 in stolen bases. Opstvedt finished with a fielding percentage of 89 percent.

State SBall Central Springs vs. Mount Ayr 5

Central Springs senior Kaylea Fessler slides into third base against Mont Ayr during the quarterfinal round of the state softball championships at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs, outfielder, senior

The southpaw paced the Panthers offense in 10 different offensive categories. Her and Kelley were named as co-POY for the Top of Iowa East. Fessler had a 94.4 fielding percentage and at the state tournament, made a diving catch in center to preserve a no-hitter in the quarterfinal victory over Mount Ayr.

061722-spt-newman-rice-12

Newman Catholic's Emma Weiner pulls back on a bunt attempt during a non-conference softball game against Riceville at Newman. 

Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic, outfielder, senior

Weiner moved back to center field and was consistently one of the Knights best hitters with a .410 batting average. Six of her 43 hits were doubles and she drove in 30 runs. She led Newman with 24 stolen bases and was a first team all-conference selection.

Lydia Staudt, Charles City, outfielder, senior

A first team all-conference selection, Staudt proved to be one of the best slap hitters in the state with a .476 batting average and 47 singles. She had just as many hits (49) as she did stolen bases, where she wasn't caught stealing. Staudt's recorded a fielding percentage of 93 percent.

Ashley Halbach windup vs. Ogden 7/8/22

Osage's Ashley Halbach winds up during the Green Devils' 5-4 win over Ogden in a Class 2A Region 6 semifinal in Osage.

Ashley Halbach, Osage, utility, senior

After missing the bulk of last summer with an injury, Halbach returned in a furious way with a 16-4 record in the circle as she struck out 140 batters. She roped 36 hits at the plate, 14 of them doubles, and recorded 25 RBIs. The right-hander was on the all-conference first team and an all-district pick.

061022-spt-hd-sb-1

Hampton-Dumont-Cal pitcher Avery Hanson fires a pitch in the fourth inning of a North Central Conference softball game with Webster City in Hampton. 

Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, utility, senior

Hanon was on the end of bad luck when she pitched as just 47 of the 108 runs she allowed were earned. She still posted a 2.84 ERA and struck out 121 batters. At the plate, she hit .432 and drove in 17 runs. The southpaw was a first team all-conference selection and was on a Class 3A all-district team.

Second team

Libby Trewin windup vs. South Hardin 7/6/22

West Fork's Libby Trewin winds up during the Warhawks' 6-3 loss to South Hardin in a Class 2A-Region 2 quarterfinal in Sheffiel.

Libby Trewin, West Fork, pitcher, freshman

Trewin has developed into one of the best young pitchers in the area as she finished with a 1.12 ERA, a top-five mark in the conference, and 152 strikeouts. She was a first team all-conference and an all-district player.

070622-spt-newman-sa-10

Saint Ansgar pitcher Josie Juhl throws a pitch in a Class 1A regional game against Newman Catholic at Newman. 

Josie Juhl, St. Ansgar, pitcher, freshman

Juhl took the reigns of the Saints top putcher for the second straight season and fanned 139 batters in 19 starts. Her final earned run average was 2.52 as she finished 11-8 on the season. Juhl was a second team all-conference pick.

062422-spt-newman-cl-9

Clear Lake's Annika Nelson makes a catch at home to force out Newman Catholic runner Emily Opstvedt in a game at Lions Field. 

Annika Nelson, Clear Lake, catcher, junior

Nelson finished with a perfect fielding percentage, one of a handful of catchers to accomplish that. When she was at the dish, the right-hander led the Lions with a .439 batting average and 15 extra base hits.

062322-spt-cs-wf-3

West Fork shortstop Maddie Hubka squeezes a pop up for an out in a Top of Iowa softball game in Sheffield against Central Springs.

Maddie Hubka, West Fork, infielder, senior

Hubka was second on the Warhawks in batting average at a crisp .400 and crushed a team-high three home runs. She stole 16 bases in 18 attempts and committed just six errors in 72 chances at shortstop.

North Union vs. Lake Mills - Natalie Brandenburg

Lake Mills leadoff hitter Natalie Brandenburg rips a double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning in a Top of Iowa West Conference game against North Union at the Lake Mills Sports Complex earlier this season.

Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, infielder, junior

Brandenburg added to her honors with a slot on the Class 2A all-state third team. She was already a first team all-conference and an all-district pick. The shortstop paced the Bulldogs in batting average (.433) and 15 stolen bases.

Kennedy Schwiesow

Schwiesow

Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, infielder, senior

Fifteen of the 34 hits Schwiesow recorded this summer went for extras bases. She had a 2:1 walk to strikeout ratio and finished with a .490 on base percentage. Schwiesow was a first team all-conference honoree.

070122-spt-cs-osage-11

Osage's Taylor Klobassa celebrates a good defensive play in a Top of Iowa game in Manly against Central Springs. 

Taylor Klobassa, Osage, infielder, sophomore

The Green Devils leadoff hitter finished with a .427 batting average and 25 RBIs, each were top-three amongst their hitters. The shortstop went a perfect 27-for-27 in stolen bases and finished with a 93.9 fielding percentage.

Clear Lake vs. Forest City - Keevan Jones

Forest City's Keevan Jones walks in front of her home dugout with her parents for senior night as the lone senior on the Indians prior to the start of a non-conference contest against Clear Lake.

Keevan Jones, Forest City, outfielder, senior

The Indians lone senior pieced together one her better years at the plate with team-highs in batting average (.467), on base percentage (.522) and slugging (.567). Jones' recorded a 97.8 fielding percentage.

Mallory Juhl watches a ball outside vs. West Hancock 7/1/22

St. Ansgar's Mallory Juhl watches a ball outside during the Saints' 12-0 win over West Hancock in a Class 1A Region 4 first round matchup in St. Ansgar.

Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar, outfielder, junior

The older Juhl completed the honor sweep as a first team all-conference, a Class 1A all-district pick and was named to the IGCA all-state second team in 1A. She led the Saints in home runs, RBIs, batting average and slugging.

Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, outfielder, junior

Stepleton made the Class 2A all-tournament team ignited by a three-hit performance in the semifinals and another two hits in the third-place game. Primarily their right fielder, she had 31 RBIs and a .412 batting average.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Mason City - Adyson Evans

Mason City starting pitcher Adyson Evans fires in a pitch during a Class 4A Region 4 quarterfinal contest against Waverly-Shell Rock.

Adyson Evans, Mason City, utility, sophomore

Evans was the top hitter at the plate for the Riverhawks with a .376 batting average, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Fourteen of the 35 hits went for extra bases. In the circle, she struck out 93 hitters in 125 innings pitched.

Madi Elwood swings and misses

Newman Catholic's Madi Elwood swings and misses at a pitch the Knights' 4-2 win over No. 4 Collins-Maxwell in a Class 1A Region 6 championship in Collins.

Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic, utility, senior

Elwood led the Knights with 38 RBIs at the plate and in the circle, she finished with an 8-3 record, fanned 47 batters and ended with a 1.54 ERA. Elwood was a first team all-conference and a 1A all-district pick.

Third team

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Riceville - Morgan Fair

Riceville junior pitcher Morgan Fair starts her windup to fire a pitch during a Class 1A Region 4 first round contest against Nashua-Plainfield at Rasmussen Field.

Morgan Fair, Riceville, pitcher, junior

Fair ended her third year as the Wildcats top pitcher with a 15-9 record, 89 strikeouts and a 2.83 earned run average.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Charles City - Natalie White

Charles City junior pitcher Natalie White completes her windup to fire in a pitch during Game 1 of a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City High School.

Natalie White, Charles City, pitcher, junior

White took over as the Comets ace and won 15 games in the circle while striking out 90 batters. She was a first team all-conference honoree.

Kalli Trewin swing vs. South Hardin 7/6/22

West Fork's Kalli Trewin fouls off a pitch during the Warhawks' 6-3 loss to South Hardin in a Class 2A-Region 2 quarterfinal in Sheffield.

Kalli Trewin, West Fork, catcher, senior

The older Trewin sister paced the Warhawks with a .446 batting average and 19 RBIs. She was a first team all-conference and a 2A all-district pick.

State SBall Central Springs vs. Mount Ayr 3

Central Springs junior Lizzy Hamand makes a catch on a pop up against Mont Ayr during the quarterfinal round of the state softball championships at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Lizzy Hamand, Central Springs, infielder, junior

Hamand tied for second on the Panthers with 33 RBIs and she crushed four home runs. She had three hits in the third place game at state.

Payton Harle

Harle

Payton Harle, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, infielder, senior

Harle was the Cardinals top hitter with a .395 batting average and 21 RBIs. The first team all-conference infielder also belted two home runs.

061022-spt-hd-sb-4

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Aubryee Showalter slides into second after hitting a double in a North Central Conference softball game with Webster City in Hampton. 

Aubryee Showalter, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, infielder, freshman

Showalter moved to the infield this season and led the Bulldogs with a .449 batting average and 18 RBIs. She also belted three home runs.

062422-spt-newman-cl-2

Clear Lake's Layne Lester throws to first to record and out in a game against Newman Catholic at Lions Field. 

Layne Lester, Clear Lake, infielder, senior

Lester was second in batting average at a .377 clip and she drove in 15 runs. She notched 26 hits and roped seven doubles on the season.

Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett - Hannah Hillman and Chloe Rooney

Rockford's Chloe Rooney (2) and Hannah Hillman (14) go for the high-five after Rooney scored in the top of the first inning during a Top of Iowa East victory over Northwood-Kensett.

Chloe Rooney, Rockford, outfielder, senior

Named to the all-conference first team and a Class 1A all-district pick, Rooney led the Warriors with 11 stolen bases and tied for the team lead with 18 hits.

Kamryn Eckels flips ball to infield vs St. Ansgar 7/1/22

West Hancock's Kamryn Eckels flips the ball to the infield after making the final out of the third inning from center during the Eagles' 12-0 loss to St. Ansgar in a Class 1A Region 4 first round matchup in St. Ansgar.

Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock, outfielder, senior

Eckels tied for the team lead in hits with 27 and batting average at a .435 clip. She was a first team all-conference selection.

Liz Kruckenberg sizes up pitch

Newman Catholic's Liz Kruckenberg takes a swing at a pitch during the Knights' 4-2 win over No. 4 Collins-Maxwell in a Class 1A Region 6 championship in Collins.

Liz Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, outfielder, sophomore

Kruckenberg made just one error in 47 total chances out in left field to finish with a 97.9 fielding percentage. The left fielder also stole 20 bases.

North Union vs. Lake Mills - Madison Edwards and Brady Kurtz

Lake Mills catcher Madison Edwards fist bumps assistant coach Brady Kurtz at first base after Edwards hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning in a Top of Iowa West contest against North Union at the Lake Mills Sports Complex.

Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, utility, junior

Edwards recorded a perfect fielding percentage as the Bulldogs catcher and led them with 25 RBIs and nine doubles.

Madison Mauer, Riceville, utility, junior

The Wildcats catcher led them with a .464 batting average and walked 11 times to just six strikeouts. She also led them in stolen bases with 14.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

