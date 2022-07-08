Team chemistry a big improvement for Riverhawks

As Adyson Evans took a brief moment to reflect on the 2021 season, she summed it up in one sentence.

"It was really rough last year; we got smoked," the sophomore stated.

Those frustrations are long gone.

Mason City has increased its win total by three games and for the second time in three years, are in the Class 4A regional semis and two games away from the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

"I have a feeling we can make it to state this year if we play our best and have a lot of energy," Evans said.

All but one starter returned this season. Yet the chemistry between one another was not to Evans' liking. Her classmate and teammate, Reggi Spotts, felt the same way.

"Even the bus rides, if we have good chemistry, we have a good game," Spotts said.

The Riverhawks made it a priority to bond together more. Spotts stated they usually have team dinners twice and week and the day before their regional quarterfinal against Waverly-Shell Rock, her family hosted them for a pre-game meal.

Little things like that, in her mind, go a long way.

"We trust each other," Spotts added.

Mason City head coach Bob Horner gave credit to the upperclassmen for making that team chemistry rise. Seniors Sam Norcross, Lainna Duncan, Emma Rickers and routine courtesy runner Maris Clutter have been vital to that aspect of softball.

An aspect that isn't lost on Horner.

"They all get along really well with the younger kids," he said. "These kids, they seem to do a lot of things together and get along. One person trying to play for nine is not a good team.

"Nine people playing for one is a good team."

Thursday's 11-1, five-inning victory marked a lot of lasts for the Riverhawks.

It was the final home game of the season. It was the final time Norcross, Duncan, Rickers and Clutter played on their home diamond. It also was the final time Horner coached in Mason City.

The 74-year old is retiring at the end of the season. Various health matters and a couple injuries have made him realize it is time to hang up the clipboard.

"It is nice to go out on a win," Horner said. "It was kind of emotional tonight."

He coached four different sports for the Riverhawks over the course of three-plus decades.

"It is time," Horner said.

Still, he gets to coach at least one more contest.

Mason City will face 4A 10th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar in the semis on Saturday night in Bondurant. The Bluejays have won four in a row entering the weekend showdown.

They feature one of the most dangerous hitters in the state in senior Katelyn Lappe. She has belted 47 career home runs and this season, has a batting average clip of .576 and a slugging percentage over 1,200.

Bondurant-Farrar has four other hitters in its lineup with at least two home runs and three of them are hitting north of .300.

"I have to hit corners, going to have to pitch around her," Evans said. "You miss one spot, she's going to nail it."

Don't think Mason City isn't scared of the offensive power by the Bluejays. Far from.

It has played one of the tougher schedules in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. It has been battle tested for all of June. It got a small taste of its full potential when it lost two close games to a ranked Ames squad.

"We build each other up, we don't push them down," Evans said.

The Riverhawks feel well prepared to waltz into Polk County and give Bondurant-Farrar all they can handle.

"Just be confident," Spotts said. "We've seen it all. We know what we're dealing with. We are stoked."