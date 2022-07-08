Sydney Muller's bases loaded walk sends Green Devils to regional final

Sydney Muller was 0-for-3 with three groundouts when she stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Taylor Klobassa and Emma Even each reached on errors, and Leah Grimm had been intentionally walked after getting ahead in the count. On top of that, there were two outs.

But that was no matter for Muller.

She worked a full count and fouled off a pitch or two before taking a ball low and outside to a 5-4 win over Ogden in the Class 2A Region 5 semifinal and send 13th-ranked Osage to a regional final against either Lake Mills or Central Springs.

The Panthers and Bulldogs had their regional semi on the top half of the bracket postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. due to heavy rain. The regional final is on Monday.

"Just staying smart in the box, knowing the bases are loaded and a walk wins the game," Muller said. "Don't be greedy up there, just take what you get."

It was a rough start to the game for the Green Devils, as Aubrey Leonard and Emma Moorman each scored on errors to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

But that deficit wouldn't last long, as freshman Aubrey Chapman had other plans.

Following a double by Mari Fox, Chapman rocked a two-run shot to center field to tie the game up and give her team some much needed energy.

As the first postseason home run of her young career, it came at a crucial time for Osage.

"Getting to celebrate with my team and the fact that it tied up the game made it a little more special," Chapman said.

Klobassa scored a run in the third on an error to give the Green Devils a 3-2 lead, and the back and forth just continued to escalate from there.

A run from Jordyn Crosman in the top of the fifth allowed the Bulldogs to tie things up. Then a run from Mylie Howe in the bottom half of the inning gave Osage the lead once again.

Offensive mistakes were costly for Ogden is the sixth, as two outs were made on the basepaths in a frame that had wasted potential for the road side.

After a goose egg by the Green Devils in their share of the inning, the game went to the seventh with the team clinging to a 4-3 lead.

Ashley Halbach allowed a walk and then got an out on a fielder's choice that moved the runner to second. After struggling to find the strike zone with another walk and a hit-by-pitch, she was lifted in favor of Chapman.

Met with a game-tying RBI single by Moorman, another costly baserunning mistake by the Bulldogs allowed Jordyn Crosman to get cut down at the plate while attempting to take the lead. Chapman then struck out Zella Mount swinging to end the frame.

Then came the seventh, where the team took care of business and celebrated after Muller touched first so the game could officially end.

"It's pretty scary, because any hit or any out can lead to the end of our season right now," Halbach said. "Just the end of that game was really intense."

Fortunately for the Osage, that end hasn't come yet. It will await the winner of Bulldogs and Panthers showdown and face off on Monday.