Support from community empowering Riceville to third straight winning campaign

It was a late-arriving crowd at Rasmussen Field on Friday night. That said, finding a spot in the outfield and first base side bleachers was hard to come by.

Rows of lawn chairs were nestled near the fences in center and right field.

Riceville's softball team is the hottest ticket in town and has been for the last three years. Winning, plus family support, goes a long way.

"It is amazing," junior pitcher Morgan Fair said. "The crowds we have now it is crazy. The community has your back. You're not just playing for yourself and your team, you got to put on a show for everyone.

"You don't know what a community is until you see it. This town, they do great things."

The Wildcats claimed their spot in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals for the second straight year with a 3-1 victory over Nashua-Plainfield, a team they just beat 9-0 a couple days ago.

Different score, but the same result.

"It was more like, it actually counts," senior outfielder Emily Johnson said. "Everyone wants to go onto the next round. They kept in the game."

After head coach Andrea Bauer and her staff talked to the girls, there were still some cars in the parking lot and on a grassy area near the outfield. For a town the size of Riceville, it came out in full force.

A welcome change from when Johnson was an eighth grader and freshman.

"Everybody is more supportive and I feel like (we are) a team," she said. "We've traveled far away and we still have people traveling with us. The community has come together more because they have more faith in our program."

It wasn't always like it is now. The Wildcats struggled for a lot of years winning softball games, let alone winning a postseason contest. Up until the 2018 season, they had four straight years of under 10 wins.

The COVID-19 shortened season was the first winning campaign since 2012. It may have come as a surprise to some from the outside.

Internally, Bauer knew something special was brewing.

"This year, we can win every time we step on the field," she said. "In the past, I haven't felt that way. As a coach, you see big picture. Three, four years ago, I saw this."

Going 18-12 with a regional first round triumph was an increase, but the Wildcats were left wanting more. After they fell 6-5 to Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar in the quarters, they didn't waste time going back on the field.

That's not hyperbole, either.

"We were right back playing fall league, in St. Ansgar, in October," Bauer said.

The culture has changed surrounding Riceville. Its energy in the dugout has increased. Its talent has gotten better. The 19 wins currently is the most since the 21-win season in 2007.

It wasn't by accident.

"The same girls do every sport," Fair said. "We grow together, we all get along. We're all pretty athletic people."

Most of the momentum has carried over from the Wildcats girls basketball program. They have experienced back-to-back conference championships and deep postseason runs.

Some of the more impactful players, like all the Fair girls and Johnson, have continued stellar play in softball.

"To have that success carry on to the next sports season, it says a lot about the coaching staff," Fair stated. "We know we can do it."

Johnson turned a rare 7-3 double play in the second inning against the Huskies. After she snared a shallow flyout in left field, she unleashed a dart to first base to end the frame.

Fair limited Nashua-Plainfield to two baserunners after the first and earned the victory in the circle.

"It is a great statement," Johnson said. "Just staying in the game until the last out."

Getting into the regional semifinals is what Bauer, Fair and Johnson all view as the next stepping stone. The opponent standing in Riceville's way is a forceful one.

North Butler, a state tournament qualifier last summer, is not a team to be taken lightly. It has an ace in Kiya Johnson and the junior is also one of its best hitters at the plate.

Haley Freesemann and Carly Adelmund each have three home runs. The Wildcats beat the Bearcats 7-3 a couple weeks before the playoffs, but Johnson was not in the circle.

"They didn't show their cards," Bauer said. "It is going to be a cat fight."

One of the bigger goals Riceville wanted to accomplish was getting a good enough draw to be awarded at least two home games. Wednesday's quarterfinal will be played at Rasmussen Field.

That already has the Wildcats feeling like they have momentum before a pitch is thrown.

"We got our people watching us," Johnson said. "We got more adrenaline. We're going to be very ready."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.

