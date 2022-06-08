St. Ansgar softball clobbers winless Vikings

Depending on what side you were on, things were either very ugly or very exciting on Wednesday night in Northwood.

St. Ansgar moved to 6-5 on the season with a 28-0 drubbing of the winless Northwood-Kensett Vikings, scoring nine runs in the first, four in the second and 14 in the final frame of the three-inning contest.

Emma Hicken, Makenna Norby and Kinsey Andersen each had four runs for the Saints, and Lia Halfman, Kennedy Schwiesow and Katelyn Gerk each drove in two runs.

Josie Juhl struck out seven over three no-hit innings from the circle while reaching base three times.

Despite the blowout nature of the game, head coach Lance Schutjer emphasized the importance of using every opportunity to get better.

"I always tell the kids, it's something where they can still work on things hitting-wise, so we always kind of have the same approach," he said. "You can work on some baserunning skills. We still have to play the game of softball."

Currently sitting at sixth in the Top of Iowa East standings, the Saints understand they need to start piecing some wins together if they hope to inch their way up.

Wednesday night was just the latest step in the team's of exercise of going with the flow.

"We're taking things one game at a time," Juhl said. "Just keep going."

As the back half of the season gets closer and second meetings with conference opponents start to take place, the true test of how much the team has learned will begin.

With a test against Newman Catholic coming up on Friday, as well as Turkey Valley on Wednesday and a tournament in Riceville this weekend, Schutjer is eager to find out if those lessons learned will serve as the difference for his team.

"I'm hoping now we can take what we learned from the first half and apply it to the second half, and maybe get a couple of those wins that we should have had the first time around," he said. "They're all gonna be battles. Everybody's gotten better."

