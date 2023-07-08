MASON CITY — Saint Ansgar erased a three-run deficit with six unanswered runs to win 6-3 on the road against Newman Catholic in the Class 1A-6 regional semifinals Friday night.

After having just one hit through the first three innings, the Saints offense surged in innings four and five, which included a three-run fifth inning to take the lead.

Sophomore Josie Juhl drove in the first run of the game for Saint Ansgar with her RBI double in the fourth inning.

That inning was kept alive by freshman Makenna Norby who fought off 20 pitches before slashing a single between the second and third base gap to put senior Mallory Juhl in scoring position.

Head coach Lance Schutjer had confidence that sooner or later Norby would finally find her pitch to hit off of Newman senior Macy Kellar, especially with how she’s faired against tough at bats this season.

“A 20 pitch at bat with 15 fouled balls, I know that’s gotta be frustrating for the pitcher and that makes her throw a lot more pitches which I think forces her to make a mistake,” Schutjer said. “But that’s just Makenna, she’ll do that and sometimes maybe it’s a hit, other times it’s an out, but she always does a great job of having good at bats.”

Josie Juhl also scored the final run of the fifth inning with her RBI single to left-center field, which gave her team a one-run lead. '

Along with a two-run double in the seventh inning from junior Lia Halfman, Josie Juhl kept things in control on the mound and gave up just two in the final three innings.

After allowing three runs to score in the second inning, the Saints left five Newman runners on base, including three in scoring position, to hold off and grab their second straight postseason win on the road.

“As the night went on our defense was better and I was just trying to calm down and know that everything was fine and that it’ll work out in the end,” Josie Juhl said.

The Saints benefited from an early knee injury from Knights second baseman Jayce Weiner after her slide into second base in the opening inning. She would go hitless the rest of the night and was limited defensively on a couple plays late.

“She covers a lot of ground and there’s a couple of them where if she doesn’t hurt her knee, she might be able to go get,” Newman head coach Tom Dunn said. “We had to change up some stuff defensively, but we can’t blame the loss on any one thing.”

Dunn coached his final game under the lights at Newman stadium and will retire after 40 years as the Knights head coach.

He took some time to soak up his final moments on the field with his team before reflecting on his historic career.

“I have to look at all the positives," Dunn said. "We won over 750 games here and I won over 1,000 games at NIACC, I mean how many people get an opportunity to do anything like that.”

Dunn commended his team for constantly stepping up through their rollercoaster of a season and is something he’ll always remember about the final group of girls he coached.

The Knights finished their season with a 27-8 record.

Saint Ansgar advanced to the Class 1A-6 regional championship game on Monday night on the road against Clarksville (27-1), where the winner will qualify for the Class 1A state tournament in Fort Dodge.