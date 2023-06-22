The Osage softball team put on another offensive showcase in a 9-1 victory over North Butler at home to extend its winning streak to six, Wednesday night.

The Green Devils offense has consistently proven itself as one of the best in the state and put up 10 hits against the Bearcats. They lead the state in batting average (.454) and are second behind Central City in hits (305).

Osage had five batters with a pair of hits against North Butler, including junior Kaitlyn Olson who drove in two runs with a double in the seventh inning and a single in the sixth. Olson now has nine RBIs in as many starts and has a batting average of .538 on the year.

Sophomore Emma Evens picked up her seventh win on the mound this season, and although she gave up 10 hits, was backed up by her defense and allowed just one run to score which came in the sixth inning.

Saint Ansgar 12, Nashua-Plainfield 2: The Saints picked up their third straight win thanks to a five-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning.

Sophomore Josie Juhl earned her 10th win on the mound with her seven strike outs through six innings against the Huskies. She was able to back herself up offensively with a two-run double, which brought her to 18 RBIs on the year.

Three other Saints had RBI doubles, including senior Mallory Juhl who now has the second most RBIs on the team with 20.

Central Springs 5, West Fork 3: Senior Abby Pate launched her sixth home run on the season to help lead the Panthers to their 12th conference win.

Pate’s two-run shot brought her to 20 RBIs on the season, the second most on the team behind sophomore Sharli Fessler with 30.

Sophomore Cameron Cobb picked up her fourth win on the mound with four strikeouts through seven innings.

Newman Catholic 6, Rockford 0: Freshman Sami Kruckenberg struck out a dozen Warrior batters on 82 pitches in route to her sixth win on the mound.

Kruckenberg gave up just a pair of hits over her complete game against Rockford. Her performance put her in first place in the Top of Iowa Conference in WHIP (.72), ERA (.94) and runs allowed (9) through her 44 2/3 innings pitched.

Sophomore Leah Brown led the way offensively for the Knights, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and drove in two runs which brought her to 22 on the year.

Bishop Garrigan 9, Garner Hayfield Ventura 1: After ending the opening inning in a one-run tie, the Cardinals gave up eight unanswered runs the remainder of the game to lose their third straight.

G-H-V had just a pair of hits and struck out nine times against Senior Darius Goche in route to its 13th loss of the season.

Defensively, they gave committed three errors in the infield and allowed five stolen bases to Golden Bear runners.

Humboldt 7, Clear Lake 1: The Lions were shutout through the first five innings and were unable to get timely hits with runners on base in a loss at home.

The young Clear Lake infield committed six errors which allowed four Wildcat runners to reach base.

The lone run for the Lions was driven in by freshman Alivia Paine and brought her to 20 on the year, which is second most on the team and is tied with Taylor Schwenn for the most hits on the team (26).