After giving up a run in the opening inning, Clear Lake scored 11 unanswered runs on nine hits to defeat Forest City 11-1 in the Class 3A-5 regional quarterfinals matchup on Thursday night.

Eighth grader Jezzie Thompson gave up just one hit and two walks over five innings and amassed eight strikeouts on 91 pitches against the Indians. The Lions ace picked up her 12th win of the season in her 24th start.

Freshman Alivia Paine drove in three runs for Clear Lake off of a double and a single. Senior Makella Jacobs and eighth grader Taylor Schwenn each drove in a pair of runs, which brought Schwenn to a team-leading 26 RBIs on the year.

The Lions will travel to Grinnell on Saturday night for their regional semifinal matchup against the Tigers.

Decorah 8, Charles City 1: The Comets were unable to execute on their nine hits throughout the night and scored just one run in the fifth inning.

The Vikings jumped out to an early five-run lead in the opening inning and added three insurance runs in the third inning to beat Charles City for the third time this season.

Three Vikings players each drove in a pair of runs to roll past the Comets and secure a spot in the Class 4A-8 regional semifinals on Saturday night.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Garner Hayfield Ventura 3: The Bulldogs beat the Cardinals to advance to the Class 3A-5 regional semifinals against Williamsburg (31-9) on Saturday night.