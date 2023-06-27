West Fork sophomore Libby Trewin did it again.

Trewin limited the high-power Osage offense to just four hits, in a 4-0 shutout win in Osage Monday to complete a season sweep of the Green Devils for the Warhawks.

Osage has found success all season offensively and lead the Top of Iowa Conference in runs scored (294) and team batting average (.455). However, in both matchups against the Warhawks they have struggled in the box against Trewin who racked up nine strikeouts in her first meeting against Osage on June 5, and 10 in Monday’s matchup.

Trewin held the Green Devils to four hits in both games this season, and now has 13 wins on the rubber which is the fourth most in the conference.

All four of West Forks runs came in the third inning, beginning with an RBI single from sophomore Preslee Dickman and was capped off by a three-run homer from sophomore JoAnna Wallace. Wallace is now tied with eighth grader Brooke Rother for the most home runs on the team (4) and leads the team in hits (22).

Newman 6, Crestwood 1: The Knights rode another solid performance from senior Macy Kellar to their 25th win of the season.

Kellar struck out nine Cadet batters and allowed just four hits on 81 pitches over seven innings. Kellar remains second in the Top of Iowa Conference in wins (17) and strikeouts (176).

Newman was gifted seven baserunners with three drawn walks, three reaching on error and one batter being hit. Sophomore Avah Hanig led the team with a pair of RBIs on her third double of the season.

Saint Ansgar 13, Rockford 1: The Saints were able to extend their three-run lead in the third inning with nine more runs, with seven batters finishing the game with an RBI.

Saint Ansgar drew 10 walks over two 2/3 innings from freshman pitcher Hannah Hillman and racked up eight hits in route to their seventh conference win of the season.

Junior Aspen Falk went a perfect 2-for-2 and hit her seventh triple of the year, which is tied for the second most in the state. She scored three runs for the Saints, bringing her to 30 on the year which is the second most on the team behind junior Kinsey Anderson who scored a pair herself, bringing her to 35.

Central Springs 25, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Panthers put up another offensive showcase against a Top of Iowa Conference opponent, with 20 hits including a homer from both sophomore Sharli Fessler and senior Abby Pate.

Fessler’s solo shot home run brought her conference leading total to 10, and she now has 31 RBIs which is second most in the conference. Pate’s seventh homer of the year was a two-run shot and brought her to 23 RBIs this season.

Riceville 11, Green Mountain-Garwin 1: The Wildcats opened the game with a five-run first inning followed by a three-run second inning and made quick work of the Wolverines at home.

Riceville’s offensive spark in the first inning came off of a two-run homer from senior Madi Mauer, her second homer of the season, and set the tone for the rest of the game. Mauer drove in another run with her double to leftfield in the second inning and is now tied with sophomore Tillotti Fair for the second most doubles (7).

The Wildcats cracked nine hits in four innings in route to their 22nd win of the season and 11th at home.

Senior Morgan Fair picked up her 16th win on the mound and held the Wolverines to just four hits over five innings. She added three strike outs to her final season with the Wildcats, which brought her to 95 on the year.

Webster City 1, Clear Lake 0: Outside of a single from eighth grader Jezzie Thompson, the Lions were held hitless in a losing effort on the road.

Thompson gave up just a pair of hits over six innings and gave up the lone run for the Lynx in the opening inning. She finished the game with eight strike outs and gave up one walk on her 68 pitches.

North Union 14, Lake Mills 0: The Bulldogs were held hitless at home and struck out 11 times in route to their 10th loss of the season.

Lake Mills trailed by just one run after three innings but allowed the Warriors to extend their lead with a six-run fourth inning and a seven-run fourth inning.

Eagle Grove 13, Garner-Hayfield Ventura 1: After tying the game at one in the top of the third inning, the Cardinals gave up 12 unanswered runs on the road and dropped their 15th loss of the season.

G-H-V gave up eight runs in the bottom of the third inning, followed by four more runs in the fourth and were out hit 14-4. Their infield gave up six errors, which allowed three eagles runners to reach base.

The Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game of the season and sit at 5-11 in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

Belmond-Klemme 13, Forest City 3: The Indians found themselves in an early 11-run deficit after the first two innings.

Junior Emma Anderson made up most of the Indians offense in the leadoff spot, going 2-for-2 with a double and hit her first homer of the season. She continues to lead the team in RBIs (18) and hits (29).