SAINT ANSGAR — Sophomore Josie Juhl struck out 10 Rockford batters to help lead the Saint Ansgar to a, 12-1, win in a Class 1A round one regional matchup at home, Friday night.

For the third time this season, the Saints reign victorious over the Warriors with another dominating performance to continue their season. Juhl picked up her second win on the mound against the Warriors with her other coming in a 12-strikeout no-hitter gem in their first matchup of the season.

After giving up the lone run for Rockford on a sac fly to centerfield in the first, Juhl rebounded quickly and allowed just one hit and a pair of walks over five innings. She finished the game striking out 10 of the 14 batters she faced after the opening inning, to pick up her 12th win of the season and will likely see more opportunities as the Saints postseason run continues.

“When I’m in the circle and they hit it, I just have to stay calm because I know we have a good defense and a good offense, cause we can get the ball in play and are fast enough to get home,” Juhl said.

Saint Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said that while Juhl has a tendency to start her nights off slow, her ability to get better as the game goes on is what benefits her and the team the most.

“She finishes strong and that’s what we like to see,” Schutjer said. “Usually if we don’t give up too many runs, we’re in most ball games and she usually keeps us close no matter what we’re doing.”

Juhl also scored some runs offensively to back up her performance on the mound with an RBI double in the Saints five-run second inning.

Junior Aspen Falk saw her electric offense roll into the post season and drove in four runs with a two-run double in the second and later her state leading ninth triple of the season. Falk has been a dominate hitter for the Saints all season and leads the team in hits (46), RBIs (34) and doubles (15).

“For those guys (Juhl and Falk) to step up and drive in those runs, at this point in the season every run is crucial so the more we can get the better we are,” Schutjer said.

Schutjer stressed the importance for his team to have an offensive spark early in the post season and that the matchups will only get tougher from here.

“I think the teams that can score early and have their defense hold those leads are got to be the ones that move on. You don’t see a whole lot of 10-run or 12-run games after the first or second round, and we always play much easier if we get runs starting off,” Schutjer said.

The Saints also benefited from wild pitches and mistakes throughout the game from the inexperienced Warriors infield unit to score runs and advance baserunners. Rockford’s youthful team finished the year 4-19 with many of their losses coming in less than seven innings.

“We talked all season about getting better every game and we did a lot of things well at a lot of different times, unfortunately we once in a while gave up a big inning and that hurts us,” Warrior head coach Makella Hoffman said.

Saint Ansgar’s post season will continue on July 5 in a regional quarterfinal's matchup on the road against Riceville (23-9), who they beat earlier this season 5-2. Schutjer plans to get back with the team to clean up early swings at the plate as they will likely go up against a proven veteran pitcher in the Wildcats' ace Morgan Fair.

“We’re just got to stress some basics and review things we’ve done all year, and try and work on situations, and again we’ll come out and swing the bat and if all things go well hopefully have a good game,” Schutjer said.