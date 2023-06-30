A two-run single from sophomore Leah Brown in the first inning was all the Knights needed offensively to defeat the Saints on the road in Newman’s regular season finale, Wednesday night.

Saint Ansgar sophomore Josie Juhl had another solid performance in the circle and held Newman to just six singles and allowed very few chances to extend its early lead.

The Saints were shutout through six innings until a solo home run from senior Mallory Juhl, but were unable to send the game into extras and dropped to 8-8 in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Freshman Sami Kruckenberg picked up her ninth win in 10 starts this season and struck out six Saint batters on 89 pitches. Kruckenberg finished the regular season with just 14 earned runs through 69⅔ innings pitched, and a WHIP of 0.69 which is 10th best in the state.

West Fork 20, Nashua-Plainfield 5: After the Huskies tied the game at five in the second inning, the Warhawks would go on to score 15 unanswered runs in the following three innings and picked up their fourth win in their last five games.

JoAnna Wallace continued her impressive sophomore season with a four RBI performance with her fifth home run of the season. She finished the night going 2-for-3 and scored three runs herself. Eighth grader Brooke Rother drove in three runs for the Warhawks on her lone single of the night and continues to lead the team in RBI’s (27).

Lake Mills 8, Forest City 0: Juinior Dottie Byars gave up just three hits on 87 pitches for the Bulldogs and picked up her ninth win on the mound to split the season series with the Indians.

Senior Madison Edwards led the team with a pair of RBIs and finished the night going 2-for-4 with a double and a single. Seniors Natalie Brandenburg and Brelynne Rogne and sophomores Keely Joynt and Byars each had RBI hits for the Bulldogs.

Brandenburg and junior Alexis Anderson each had three stolen bases, with the former finishing with the most on the team through the regular season with 13.

North Butler 10, Rockford 0: The Warriors' season long offensive struggles continued in their matchup against the Bearcats with only a pair of hits which resulted in their eighth shutout loss of the season.

Rockford was given very few chances to get back into the game after they trailed by a pair of runs in the first inning. They had five players with two strikeouts and combined for 11 as a team en route to their ninth straight loss to end their regular season.

Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0: The Eagles capped off their regular season with a two-hit performance over four innings against the Golden Bears and dropped their eighth straight.

West Hancock saw an 11-run deficit after three innings and allowed seven runs in the third inning. Their pitching duo gave up 11 walks and eight hits and finish winless in the Top of Iowa West Conference.