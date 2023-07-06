RICEVILLE — Three solo home runs powered Saint Ansgar to a 6-1 Class 1A regional quarterfinal road win over Riceville on Wednesday night.

The Saints battled all throughout the night and scored all six of their runs on two-out hits, which head coach Lance Schutjer said is something they’ve prided themselves on all season.

“We just tell them at the plate 'You’re still not out of it',” Schutjer said. “They just don’t give up. They just don’t feel like if we have two outs, we don’t have a chance. I think they believe that no matter how many outs there are, we have a chance to put the ball in play.”

The Saints had scored just one run off of an RBI single from freshman Makenna Norby heading into the third inning after squandering a bases loaded opportunity in the previous inning.

After two pop outs to start the inning, sophomore Josie Juhl and junior Lia Halfman went back-to-back with deep shots to left field to extend their lead to three over the Wildcats.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit, but today they sat back and they waited for their pitch and they hit the ball well and fortunately a few got over the fence,” Schutjer said.

All three of Saint Ansgars home runs were helped by some wind to take them over the fence in left field, with the final one coming from senior Mallory Juhl —her eighth of the year.

She accounted for a pair of the Saints' nine hits with the other hit coming on an RBI double in the fourth after popping out in her first two at-bats.

“It was frustrating not being able to hit at first but once we all started hitting it kind of just pumped everyone up and I just went up there swinging and doing the best I can and it ended up being successful in the end,” Mallory Juhl said.

The Saints held the Wildcats to only three hits the entire game and held them scoreless until an RBI single from senior Madison Mauer in the fifth inning.

Clutch defensive plays from the Saints shortstop Norby and third baseman Maci Mayer kept Riceville runners from reaching base all night.

“We made the plays we needed to make on a great hitting team, and a fast team so that was huge,” Schutjer said. “Our defense stepped up. I think all those little things we worked on when we had some days off really paid off.”

Emotions were high for Riceville after the game who will lose four seniors including their ace Morgan Fair who has been a starter on the mound for five seasons.

She was pulled from her 29th start of the season with one out remaining in the seventh and was replaced by fellow senior Riley McKenna, who struck out the final Saints batter of the game to end her career.

“When you’re in a small town like this, (Fair) is like a daughter,” Riceville’s head coach Andrea Bauer said. “She didn’t want it to end, and I didn’t want it to end but we also had another senior pitcher who put in the time too and she deserved to pitch an out in her last game too, and Morgan understood and that’s the great thing about teammates. They get it.”

Fair and McKenna combined started all 34 games on the mound for the Wildcats. They will also lose Mauer who finished tied for the most hits on the team (40) and the second-most doubles (7).

Bauer spoke highly about how each senior, including first-year outfielder Joy Beran, has made an impact on the underclassmen.

“In terms of leadership and athletic ability and everything else that goes along with being a good teammate, those four all had it,” Bauer said.

The Saints Class 1A semifinals matchup will be on the road against Newman Catholic (27-7) on Friday night. The Saints split their season series with the Knights, with their most recent matchup being a 2-1 loss at home on June 28.

“We’re gonna have to play our best again on Friday night," Schutjer said. "It’ll be nice to have the day off and enjoy tonight. We’ll get back to work tomorrow and be ready to go on Friday.”