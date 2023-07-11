CLARKSVILLE — Saint Ansgar was unable to keep up with Clarksville’s early offense and dropped a 12-2 loss in the Class 1A-6 regional final on Monday night.

The Saints saw a six-run deficit after the first two innings which was highlighted by a four-run second inning where they committed a pair of errors.

One of the errors came after a two-run double from Indian junior Mollie Bloker, which allowed her to move to third and another run to score to give Clarksville its' commanding lead.

Saint Ansgars ace on the mound sophomore Josie Juhl struggled to find the zone throughout the night and had a few too many pitches get away from her against a highly touted Indians offense. She allowed 10 hits and gave up nine walks through 5⅔ innings.

The other half of the battery, junior Josie Jahr, had a handful of pitches get past her which allowed runners to advance, including the final run of the game.

Head coach Lance Schutjer reassured Juhl throughout the night that no matter the result, she played a huge role in getting the Saints into this championship game.

“Her comment was 'They can hit the ball' and I said, 'Yes they can' but just remember you’re doing a great job,” Schutjer said. “Don’t get frustrated, you got us to where we are tonight. I tried to just say 'Hey, go have some fun.'”

Juhl finished the season with a 14-8 record in her 22 starts.

Saint Ansgar was held to just three hits by Indian senior Cailyn Hardy and had trouble at the plate all night.

Whether it was a bunt to just get a runner on or swinging for the fences, the Saints couldn’t find the right mix of power and contact to match Clarksville’s early success.

“We hit the ball several times, but of course, it was right at them,” Schutjer said. “We always tell them 'If you can’t get a good swing in, let’s try to bunt, let’s try and do something different.' We did some of that, but just not enough tonight.”

Clarksville head coach Katie Burman commended not only her team's offense for staying strong the entire game but the energy the dugout brought which she believes played a huge role in getting to Juhl early on.

The constant chants and banging of the fence caused miscommunications between the Saints' defense all night.

“They are one of the loudest around and I think that was a big part early on,” Burman said. “I think our girls just got on early and stayed on (Juhl).”

The Indians (28-1) advance to the Class 1A state tournament in Fort Dodge with a first-round matchup against Southeast Warren (25-6) on July 18.

Saint Ansgar's lone senior Mallory Juhl will continue her career at NIACC after finishing her final season with a 9-4 record on the mound and the second-most RBIs on the team (29), including eight home runs.

Although Schutjer will be losing a talented two-way player who started for five years, he believes the team is in a good position to build off this season’s success and hopes to bring in more arms to build up the pitching staff.

“(Mallory) has done so much for the program as far as being a good role model and showing the younger kids that if you work hard, you can get good results,” Schutjer said. “The big thing is we gotta keep developing some younger pitchers and start working with them as soon as we can.”

The Saints finished the season with a 23-12 record after starting the year 2-3. They have won 20 or more games in three straight seasons.

Photos: Clarksville softball vs. St. Ansgar regional, July 10 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 1 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 2 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 3 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 4 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 5 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 6 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 7 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 8 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 9 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 10 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 11 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 12 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 13 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 14 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 15 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 16 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 17 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 18 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 19 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 20 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 21 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 22 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 23 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 24 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 25 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 26