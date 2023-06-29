HAMPTON — With a dominate 20-hit display, including two home runs from senior Makella Jacobs, the Clear Lake softball team rolled past Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a 15-4 conference road win, Wednesday night.

Jacobs was determined to make up for her struggles in the team’s 7-6 loss against the Bulldogs earlier this season. Her first homer of the night was a no-doubter to leftfield and drove in the first two runs for the Lions in the opening inning and set the tone for the rest of the night.

After being limited at the plate in her next two at bats, reaching on an error and grounding out to the shortstop, Jacobs jacked her team leading fourth homer of the season with a solo shot to centerfield and finished the night with three RBIs, which brought her to 18 on the year.

“When we played them the first go around, I was way ahead and I just wasn’t really doing that good that game,” Jacobs said. “So I tried something new, and I slashed, and I waited on it. I just really wanted to win this game.”

Clear Lake head coach Seth Thompson knew his senior was capable of a performance like this and praised her for readjusting her presence at the plate.

“She’s a great hitter and it’s starting to come out now,” Thompson said. “I love how she battled and worked hard to find her swing; I think she’s finding her groove.”

Clear Lake scored seven unanswered runs in the first two innings, with the help of three errors from the H-D-C defense and RBI hits from eighth graders Alaina Hartl and Cheyanne Schroeder as well as sophomore Taylor Schwenn.

The Bulldogs shaved their deficit to three runs after a four-run third inning, which saw a pair of runners score on throwing errors, a run walked in and ended with an RBI single from freshman Karli Hansen. They were held scoreless the rest of the game and left a total of 10 runners on base which included seven in scoring position and struggled to find a pitch to hit late in the game.

“We weren’t sharp offensively, when you start the game like that it’s hard to come back from that” head coach of the Bulldogs Kelsey Enslin said. “We had some fight, but we got to sharpen up to play better, especially going into the post season.”

Enslin mentioned that her lineup has switched around throughout the season, with many girls playing new positions in the infield. With just one more regular season game against Webster City on Friday night, she plans to get the team in the right head space and work on cleaning up mistakes in the field and in the box.

“A lot of it was little things, fielding the ball, throwing the ball and being patient at the plate,” Enslin said. “We’ve had a lot of different people playing different spots, so going over some things so they’re understanding what their role is.”

The Lions (11-12) look to get to the .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season with their final regular season game against Algona on Friday night. Thompson believes that not only will it be a huge step for his young team heading into the post season, but the program in general.

“That would be a step in the right direction for a program this year and down the road,” Thompson said. “I think that’s something that hopefully they can take pride in, obviously you got to go out and win. I think especially when you’re seeing a team that only has three girls out there that started last year, having a lot of young girls come in and to end up with more wins than last year says a lot about these girls.”

