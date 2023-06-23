MASON CITY -- Newman Catholic was able to capitalize on late mistakes from the Clear Lake infield to steal a 2-1 win at home, Thursday night.

The Knights were on the verge of a one-run shutout loss heading into the sixth inning and had just a pair of hits on the night due to their lack of discipline at the plate. Junior Aubree Sellers got things started with her lead-off single between the gap of the shortstop and second baseman, followed by Senior Macy Kellar who was able to draw a walk.

Junior Sidney Squier was able to reach second base on a throwing error to the Clear Lake first baseman, which allowed pinch runner sophomore Mazie Marquis to score and tied the game at one.

After sophomore Avah Hanig reached first base on a soft bunt the bases were loaded, and with senior Emily Opstevdt’s patience at the plate drawing a walk, Kellar was able to score what would be the game winning run for the Knights.

Newman head coach Tom Dunn was fully aware that this was a fortunate win for his team considering their lack of offensive production.

“We were lucky, and our girls know it,” Dunn said. “To have three hits and score two runs you know you had to get lucky, and the one bad throw was basically the difference in the game. I guess we’re just going to say, “thank you” and move on for another day and realize we got to figure out what to do.”

Dunn considers this win to be one that the team can look back on in the future if they find themselves down early and struggling to produce offensively.

“When we get down the road into the tournaments when it really matters, they know that they can come back and maybe it’s not pretty, but they can find a way to win,” Dunn said.

Outside of being able to execute on Clear Lakes untimely mistakes, the Knights were put in the position to win thanks to a 14-strikeout performance from freshman Sami Kruckenberg.

After giving up a lead-off triple in the first inning to senior Annika Nelson, who was then able to score on a wild pitch, Kruckenberg was able to rebound quickly and allowed just one more hit the rest of the night and picked up her seventh win on the mound this season.

“After the hit you just kind of think “you got to get these outs” even though they scored one run you can’t let yourself get down right away,” Kruckenberg said. “I kept thinking that we had to get these outs, we got to keep getting these strikeouts and that’s what we kept doing.”

Kruckenberg now has 73 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings and has served as a fresh arm when Kellar, Newman’s ace, needs a night off the mound. As her production has continued to rise throughout the season, Kruckenberg looks forward to being a consistent arm for her team to count on as they make a push towards the postseason.

“It’s something that I want to do for a long time,” Kruckenberg said. “I’m able to do it and I know that it’s something I’ve been dreaming of.”

Clear Lake gave up six errors on the night and wasting a serviceable pitching performance from their starter eighth grader Jezzie Thompson who was able to shutout the Knights through five innings.

Lion head coach Seth Thompson plans to bring out the offense he knows his teams capable of to back up a savory performance on the mound especially with the postseason inching closer.

“If we can get a pitching performance like that every game, we’re going to be right there and that’s all you want to be at this time as you head to the post season is to be right there,” Thompson said. “Our offense is better than we saw tonight so we know that we’re going to score some runs. If we can keep teams to two runs moving forward, we’ll take that every game we can.”

Clear Lake (9-11) will have a quick turnaround as they host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a North Central Conference matchup on Friday night. Newman (23-6) will be on the road Friday night in hopes of another Top of Iowa Conference victory in their matchup against Northwood-Kensett (2-15).