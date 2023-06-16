CLEAR LAKE—The Charles City Comets softball team took advantage of mistakes by the Clear Lake infield and scored gritty runs in route to a 7-4 win on the road, Thursday night.

The Comets worked around the infield gaps all night long and racked up 13 hits, highlighted by a four-run second inning. This gave Charles City the lead and were able to hold off a comeback from Clear Lake and picked up its ninth win of the season.

“We executed all seven innings,” Come head coach Brian Bohlen said. “Good blend of getting clutch hits when we need it and playing a lot of small ball, the kids did a really nice job.”

Senior Delaney Ruzicka got things started in the second inning for the Comets with her bunt down the third base line. She drove in a run, off that bunt, and also scored on a throwing error by the catcher and extended Charles City’s lead to three runs.

Ruzicka drove in another run with a double to deep centerfield and another in the seventh with a bunt down the first base line. Her three RBIs on the night brought her to 12 on the year and ties her with sophomore Peyton Hadley for the most on the team.

“I’ve always strived to know my role on a team and for me knowing that I can lay down a bunt or knowing that I can drive the ball when its needed is just a nice confidence boost,” Ruzicka said.

Bohlen noted that Ruzicka has been a player they could count on all season in clutch situations, and that this game was just an example of that.

“If there’s a kid you want in a situation to get a sacrifice bunt down, to get a suicide squeeze down, she’s the kid,” Bohlen said. “When she finds her pitch, when she really concentrates on her swing she can drive the ball hard to the middle, and she did a really nice job tonight of executing not only bunts but her swing the way she needs to execute it.”

Outside of a solo shot home run from senior Makella Jacobs in the third and a seventh inning double from senior Annika Nelson, the Lions were stumped on extra base knocks. Freshman Keely Anderegg was able to keep Clear Lake in check late in the game and allowed just one run in the last four innings.

“She’s got a tremendous off speed and she’s got really nice movement to her pitches, and she combines the two things very well,” Bohlen said. “She was hitting spots tonight, she was hitting off speed spots and that kinda opened up her game.”

Charles City was able to score three runs on errors and miscommunications in the Clear Lake infield. The Lions were working off of tired legs as they had just completed an 8-7 come from behind win against St. Edmond on Wednesday night and also had a 9-8 win against win over Algona that went to the 11th inning on Monday night.

“It’s not uncommon coming off of a come from behind conference win the night before to kinda lose some of that focus and energy,” Clear Lake head coach Seth Thompson said. “I think we saw that in the first couple of innings, both offensively and defensively just kinda were asleep.”

Thompson noted that with some mid-season injuries hitting the team, players on his already young team are being put in unusual positions. He sees nights like this as a learning opportunity defensively and that it’s something his team will have to improve.

“The thing we need to do is keep one error to one error and not let one error turn into two or three or four, that’s just part of going up and hopefully that’s something we can correct going forward,” Thompson said.

The Lions look to complete a conference sweep in their next matchup on the road against Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday night, while the Comets will host Waverly-Shell Rock Friday night.

