South Winneshiek chose not to dwell on a 13-1 home loss to Osage earlier this season.

After that game, Warriors coach Ken Buhheit told his team that it was just the Green Devils’ night. He tipped his cap.

His message was similar on Wednesday night, this time on South Winneshiek’s night.

The Warriors held off Osage to win 8-7 in the quarterfinal of the 2A-6 regional in Osage.

“Tonight was anybody’s night,” Buchheit said. “You have to go out there and play the game and not be afraid to make big plays, get big hits and get outs when you need them. You never know what is going to happen.”

That unbelievable almost happened in a game that was already off the rails.

The Warriors were one out away from winning 8-4 but an error kept the Green Devils alive.

An RBI single and another throwing error cut the lead to one run with the game’s tying runner on second base for Osage, but a sharp liner to first base ended the game.

“(Osage) are the top hitting team in 2A so we knew they would come back,” Buchheit said. “We just tried not to give up crooked numbers and they made it interesting that last half inning. We just kept battling and battling.”

South Winneshiek kept battling at the plate all night.

Six of its eight runs came with two outs, notably the four scored between the fourth and fifth innings that stamped the Warriors’ lead in the game.

“I think just being confident and seeing everyone else do it, then the other girls believe they can do it also,” Buchheit said. “When somebody gets a hit, somebody else thinks they can get a hit. This team is a really tight-knit group and they believe in each other.”

Osage struggled to slow down the Warriors' offense for most of the evening. South Winneshiek scored in five of the seven innings.

A lot of that, Green Devil coach Nick Hemann said, came down to how difficult it was for the Osage pitchers to find the strike zone.

“We got behind in counts, they worked ahead in counts,” he said. “Hats off to them. I mean, they weren’t hard hits. They were timely though. They put the ball on the ground with runners on second and third instead of popping up like we did.”

Osage’s offense squandered chances with runners on base for most of the night.

The Green Devils stranded a pair in scoring position in the first inning with a chance to erase a 1-0 deficit. They left another one in the second too.

A lot of that was due to solid pitching from Morgan Kleve and the rest of the Warriors’ defense.

“(Kleve) is very confident, doesn’t walk many batters and pitches around the edges,” Buchheit said. “She was comfortable hitting her spots, working to counts and our defense has gotten better all year. We just pounded the zone and battled through it all.”

Osage ends its season with a 25-8 record, its best mark in nine years.

Hemann, in his two seasons coaching the Green Devils, has guided back-to-back 20-win campaigns but he is still looking for more.

He hopes next year can be the year Osage gets back into the state tournament led by returners Aubrey Chapman, Emma Evens and Taylor Klobassa.

“I told them the sun will come up tomorrow, but you got to use this as motivation,” Hemann said. “I don't want to feel this too often. I don’t want to feel this anymore. I felt it last year.

“I have been on this side. It’s part of life. We are going to be stronger and better because of it and we are going to have to move on and make it motivate us.”