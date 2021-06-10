Sophomores grow into vital components for Class 2A No. 4 Central Springs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hamand agreed.

"Support goes a long way," the outfielder said. "Just connecting with the right pitches, it goes a long way. It kind of happens sometimes."

Ryan has been consistently in the No. 9 spot in the lineup. Nelson puts her there for two reasons. One, to treat the shortstop like a second leadoff hitter and two, because one-through-eight is too deep.

And unless someone goes cold, the 20-year leader of Central Springs is perfectly fine keeping a hitter that has 11 RBIs down in the order.

"I've never coached that way where my number nine is my weakest hitter," Nelson said. "That's kind of a shy to teams. I have her ready. Right now, it's working and I'm not going to change anything."

Of Pate's 15 hits so far, seven of them have been doubles. Nelson believes that confidence has been the spark for the infielder's hot bat.

In describing all of the sophomores, Nelson admitted that the weight room has been what has helped them grow.

"I don't think there was a time where we would under appreciate it," Hamand said. "It's a lot, but it helps us a great deal."