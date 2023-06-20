The Newman Catholic softball team picked up their 20th win of the season with a gritty 5-1 victory over West Fork on the road, Monday night.

While the Knights were unable to crack any extra base hits, they had 11 singles and stole eight bases to complete the season sweep against the Warhawks. Juniors Jayce Weiner and Liz Kruckenberg each stole a pair of bases for Newman, with Kruckenberg stealing her 11th base of the season, which leads the team.

Weiner went 3-for-4 and drove in a run for Newman while also scoring a pair herself. She continues to lead the team in RBIs (24) and is tied with senior Emily Opstevdt for the second most runs scored on the team with 22.

Junior Aubree Sellers led the team with a pair of runs off of her RBI single, which brought her to 14 RBIs on the year.

Freshman pitcher Sami Kruckenberg struck out eight West Fork batters and allowed only four hits over seven innings in her fourth win in the circle in as many starts.

Osage 9, Lake Mills 0: The Green Devils rode the arm of sophomore Aubrey Chapman who struck out seven Bulldog batters and gave up just four hits over seven innings in route to their 20th win of the season.

Chapman picked up her 10th win of the season in 14 starts.

Junior Taylor Klobassa hit her third homer of the year on a two-run shot in the fourth inning to extend Osage’s lead to six runs. Klobassa finished the game with three RBI’s with the other run coming on a sac fly in the second inning which drove in sophomore Emma Evens.

Senior Mari Fox showed her veteran poise in the box, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in a pair of runs while scoring one herself.

Clear Lake 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 3: The Lions added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning to their one-run lead, which would end up being the difference maker in their victory on the road.

Senior Annika Nelson smashed her first home run of the season with a three-run shot bringing her to 13 RBIs on the year.

Eighth grade pitcher Jezzie Thompson struck out seven Cadet batters and allowed just four hits over seven innings and picked up her eighth win on the mound in 16 starts.

Central Springs 17, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Panthers took an early seven-run lead with an eight-run opening inning to defeat the Huskies on the road.

Central Springs had four players drive in a pair of runs including home runs from seniors Carly Ryan and Aurora Stepleton. Ryan now has a pair of homers on the year and is tied for second on the team in RBIs (18), and Stepleton knocked her fourth homer of the season and now has 16 RBIs.

Sophomore Cameron Cobb allowed just one hit and two walks through three innings, in route to her third win in as many starts this season.

North Butler 5, Saint Ansgar 2: The Saints struck out a dozen times against senior Kiya Johnson and were unable to execute on their nine hits on the road.

Saint Ansgar dropped its second straight game and dropped to 5-5 in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

Belmond-Klemme 17, Garner Hayfield Ventura 6: The Cardinals inexperienced pitching duo allowed 14 hits and seven walks and gave up two six-run innings in a loss at home.

GHV gave up a pair of home runs to senior Emilie Dougherty who drove in seven runs for the Broncos. The Cardinals had a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth inning and were outscored 16-3 to finish the game starting with a six-run fourth inning.

North Union 21, West Hancock 0: The Eagles gave up 12 runs in the first inning, followed by nine runs in the second inning and drop to 2-16 on the year.

North Iowa 17, Forest City 9: After heading into the bottom of the third inning with a one-run lead, the Indians were outscored by 12 runs the remainder of the game and dropped their fourth straight game.

Forest City gave up a pair of homers to junior Jaycee Plath who drove in seven runs for the Bison. The Indians allowed seven stolen bases and eleven hits over six innings.

Junior Emma Anderson was a bright spot for the Indians, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double, and drove in a run while scoring three runs herself.

Collins-Maxwell 1, Riceville 0: The Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively against the Spartans and struck out 10 times with only one hit in a loss at home.

Riceville had three players with multiple strikeouts and were unable to work around Collins-Maxwell all night long. They were unable to answer a late run from the Spartans in the sixth inning and dropped to 17-7 on the year.