After leading Central Springs to a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament last week, Panthers seniors Abby Pate and Cooper Klaahsen have more achievements to add to the list.

The two were both received First-Team All-State honors by the Iowa Girls' Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Pate finished the season with a .500 batting average with 11 home runs — tied for second-most in 2A. She also had team-bests in RBIs (34) and doubles (12).

The senior shortstop was dynamite in the state tournament, going 5-for-9 with 7 RBIs and four extra-base hits in the three games.

Klaahsen was one of the best pitchers in 2A with a 1.96 ERA in 142⅔ innings this season as the Panthers' ace. The senior struck out 220 batters which was third-best in 2A too. At the plate, Klaahsen had a .311 batting average and .436 on-base percentage in 58 plate appearances.

Sharli Fessler, Central Springs' catcher, was a second-team selection after hitting .398 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Osage standouts Aubrey Chapman and Leah Grimm also made appearances on the list after leading the Green Devils to their most wins in nine years.

Chapman was a second-teamer as a sophomore this season after starring in the circle and the batter's box. She led the team with 52 hits and nine home runs and was second with a .491 batting average. Chapman posted a 3.19 ERA and an 11-5 with 76 strikeouts.

A senior, Grimm made the third-team with a team-best .511 batting average and .624 on-base percentage. She also hit seven home runs, walked 27 times and stole 33 bases.

Saint Ansgar also landed a pair of standout sisters on the Class 1A list.

Mallory Juhl made the second-team and Josie Juhl the third-team after leading the Saints to a regional final. Mallory had a team-best .442 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBIs. She also won nine games in the circle.

Josie, the team's best pitcher, had a 2.77 ERA and struck out 173 batters in 141⅓ innings. She also hit .432 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs.

Newman Catholic seniors Macy Kellar and Emily Opstvedt rounded out the area players on the list, each on the 1A second-team.

Kellar was stellar in the circle with an 18-6 record and 1.81 ERA. She struck out 190 batters in 139.1 innings.

Opstevedt led the Top of Iowa Conference with 53 hits this season. The centerfielder hit .427 with 17 RBIs.