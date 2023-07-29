Area softball teams showed out this season, a lot of that due to the talent on the field. Here are the Globe Gazette's 2023 All-Area Softball teams.

Player of the Year: Abby Pate, Central Springs

Pate’s powerful swings in the box helped lead the Panthers to their third straight third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament. The Northwestern College commit came up big in Fort Dodge where she capped off her prep career, going 5-9 with a pair of both doubles and homers over the three games.

She tied for the second-most home runs in 2A (11) despite missing six games in the middle of the season and was selected to first-team All-State. Pate finished her career with 176 hits, 161 RBIs and 29 home runs over five seasons.

First Team

Pitcher: Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, sr.

Klaahsen’s poise as the Panthers ace played a huge role in leading them to their ninth straight state tournament appearance. Her 22 wins led the Top of Iowa Conference and were the third-most in Class 2A. Klaahsen amassed 220 strikeouts over 142 ⅔ innings and finished the year with an ERA of 1.96 and a WHIP of 0.89. Klaahsen was also a first-team All-State selection and will play at Valley City State next year.

Pitcher: Macy Kellar, Newman Catholic, sr.

In her final season with the Knights, Kellar dominated nearly every performance in the circle. Her 190 strikeouts over 139⅓ innings were the fourth-most in the TIC and she had the fifth-lowest ERA in the conference (1.81). She finished the season with 18 wins in her 24 starts, the third-most in the conference. Kellar earned a second-team All-State nod and will continue her career at NIACC.

Catcher: Sharli Fessler, Central Springs, so.

Fessler was a powerhouse at the plate for the Panthers all season and proved herself as one of the best hitters in the conference. She tied Pate’s 11 home runs while also hitting eight doubles and drove in the second-most runs on the team (34). Fessler capped off her season with a pair of RBIs in the third-place game at the state tournament, including a solo homer in the opening inning.

Infield: Abby Pate, Central Springs, sr.

Pate finished the season with the fifth-highest batting average in the TIC (.500). Her 39 hits included 23 extra-base knocks and drove in 35 runs for the Panthers, along with scoring 41 herself, which was fourth in the conference.

Infield: Leah Grimm, Osage, sr.

Grimm played a crucial role in the Green Devils' dominant offense and best season since 2014. The Upper Iowa commit capped off her prep career with the second-most RBIs in the TIC (39), the most stolen bases (33) and the fourth-highest batting average (.511). Grimm earned third-team All-State honors along with a first-team all-conference selection.

Infield: Emily Opstevdt, Newman Catholic, sr.

Opstevdt’s 53 hits in the leadoff spot for the Knights led the TIC conference and earned her a spot on the All-State third team. She went 12 for 14 on stolen base attempts and drove in 17 runs while scoring 31 herself. Opstevdt will join Kellar at NIACC in the fall.

Infield: Aspen Falk, Saint Ansgar, jr.

In her breakout season, Falk led the Saints in hits (51), including nine triples, which was tied for the most in the conference. The first baseman finished in a tie for the second-most doubles in Class 1A with 19. She led Saint Ansgar in RBIs (36) and finished with the second-most runs scored (39). She also stole 17 bases and earned All-State honorable mention nod.

Outfield: Mallory Juhl, Saint Ansgar, sr.

Juhl continued her powerful hitting at the plate in her final season with the Saints. She smashed 20 extra-base knocks in her 35 games, including eight homers and a pair of triples. The NIACC commit drove in 30 runs and scored 26 herself while stealing a dozen bases. She also had a solid season in the circle, finishing with a 9-4 record in her 13 starts.

Outfield: JoAnna Wallace, West Fork, so.

Wallace enjoyed a big power improvement in her third season with the Warhawks. She had career-highs in RBIs (29), hits (25), doubles (3) and launched six balls over the fence. Wallace earned first-team All-TIC honors along with an All-State honorable mention.

Outfield: Liz Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, jr.

Kruckenberg showed off the speed in her third season with the Knights and led the team in both runs scored (35) and stolen bags (15). She finished with the second-most hits on the team (37) and drove in 18 runs in her junior campaign.

Utility: Adyson Evans, Mason City, jr.

Whether it was on the mound or in the box, Evans was a standout for the Riverhawks. She finished with the second most RBIs in Class 4A (51) and the second-highest batting average (.526) with nine homers. In her 25 appearances in the circle, she compiled 116 strikeouts and finished with the fifth-lowest WHIP in the Iowa Alliance conference (1.38).

Utility: Aubrey Chapman, Osage, so.

Chapman led the way for the Green Devils' highly touted offense with 52 hits and nine homers and had the third-most RBIs in Class 2A (52). She also scored 42 runs and stole 13 bases. Chapman also served as Osage’s ace, where she finished with an 11-5 record, including 76 strikeouts through 90 innings. She was selected to the All-State second team.

Second Team

Pitcher: Josie Juhl, Saint Ansgar, so.

Juhl continued her reign as the Saints ace in the circle and added 14 more wins along with a second-team All-State nod to her career. She struck out 173 batters in 141⅓ innings and finished with an ERA of 2.77 and a WHIP of 1.25.

Pitcher: Libby Trewin, West Fork, so.

Trewin finished with the fourth most wins in the TIC (16) and fifth in WHIP (0.91) which got her a spot on the All-TIC East first team. She allowed just 37 earned runs in 137 innings and saw a career-high in strikeouts (171).

Catcher: Erica Gast, Osage, fr.

In her second season as a starter, Gast continued to prove herself as one of the best young hitters in the conference. She finished the season with the fourth-most RBIs on the team (31) and had the second-most stolen bases in the TIC (32). Gast accounted for a dozen extra-base knocks, which included three triples and a home run.

Infield: Lainie Bouillon, Central Springs, sr.

The Panthers leader in hits (41) also capped off her career with the second-highest batting average (.402). Bouillon also finished third in the TIC in stolen bases (30) and earned a first-team All-Conference nod. She will continue her softball career at Wartburg.

Infield: Taylor Klobassa, Osage, jr.

Klobassa continued to grow as a hitter this season with career highs in doubles (13), homers (3) and RBIs (29). She added 21 stolen bags to her resume and scored the most runs on the team (46) in her 33 games for the Green Devils.

Infield: Alivia Paine, Clear Lake, freshman

Paine took advantage of her first full year as a starter and finished second in the North Central Conference in batting average (.423). She was tied for the most hits on the team with 33. She also finished second in the conference in on-base percentage (.500), helping her earn a first-team All-Conference selection.

Infield: Taylor Schwenn, Clear Lake, eighth grade

Schwenn wasted no time making a name for herself in her first season with the Lions. She finished third in the conference in homers (4) and was tied for the second most RBIs (26). She also finished fifth in the conference in runs scored (29) and second in slugging percentage (.655) and landed a spot on the All-Conference first team.

Outfield: Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, sr.

Stepleton finished in a tie for the most doubles on the team (12) and launched five balls over the fence to drive in 28 runs for the Panthers. She struck out just twice in her 97 at-bats this season and finished with a batting average of .392 to secure a second-team All-Conference selection.

Outfield: Sydney Muller, Osage, sr.

In her final season with the Green Devils, Muller finished fourth in the TIC in hits (50) and second in doubles with 14. She also finished third in the conference in RBIs and capped off her prep career with a second-team All-Conference selection.

Outfield: Leah Brown, Newman Catholic, so.

Brown finished the season as the Knights’ RBI leader (27) and extra-base hits (7), while also finishing third in batting average (.323). She also had a perfect season defensively in left field and was one of only three starters in the conference to not commit an error.

Utility: Jezzie Thompson Clear Lake, eighth grade

Thompson was given a lot of responsibility as the Lions ace in her eighth-grade season and showed just as much potential in her 25 starts. Through 160⅔ innings, she finished top-five in strikeouts (141), ERA (2.88) and wins (12). Thompson also finished with a batting average of .309 and scored 19 runs while driving in 10 more. She earned a second-team All-Conference selection.

Utility: Mari Fox, Osage, sr.

Fox put up impressive numbers in her 28 starts for the Green Devils, including a dozen extra-base hits highlighted by 10 doubles. She drove in 27 runs on 39 hits and added 25 scores herself. She wrapped up her career with a season batting average of .438.

Third Team

Pitcher: Sami Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, fr.

The freshman was great in the circle, posting a 9-2 record in 13 appearances. She had a 1.35 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 95 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings.

Pitcher: Morgan Fair, Riceville, sr.

Fair was critical in Riceville having its best season in the last 15 years, leading the Wildcats with a 2.18 ERA in 167 innings. She had a 17-11 record with 115 strikeouts.

Catcher: Annika Nelson, Clear Lake, sr.

Nelson was an all-conference standout this summer, hitting .379 with a team-best 13 doubles. She played through injury to also record a .935 fielding percentage and steal eight bases.

Infield: Emma Anderson, Forest City, jr.

Anderson was dynamite for a young Indians squad, garnering first-team All-TIC honors after hitting .500 with team-bests in doubles (10), RBIs (18) and stolen bases (23).

Infield: Jasmine Renteria, Northwood-Kensett, sr.

In her final season with the Vikings, Renteria led the team with 14 hits and nine RBIs. She also led the team with three extra-base knocks, including a triple.

Infield: Emily Van Dusseldorp, Garner Hayfield Ventura, sr.

Van Dusseldorp played a key role in the Cardinals' productive offense and led the team in runs scored (30) and doubles (9). She also mashed a pair of homers and triples.

Infield: Ava Ellis, Charles City, sr.

Ellis led the Comets in RBIs (29), extra-base hits (11) and finished second in runs scored (28). Her 38 hits in 33 games helped her cap off her prep career with a season batting average of .369.

Outfield: Whytnie Johnson, West Hancock, jr.

Johnson led the Eagles with 21 hits and a batting average of .438 in her 23 starts this season. She drove in five runs while scoring nine more herself.

Outfield: McKinnley Hoffman, Rockford, sr.

In her final season with the Warriors, Hoffman didn’t miss a beat on the field and executed on all 28 of her total chances. She also finished second on the team in runs scored (16) and tied for the most hits on the team (16).

Outfield: Reggi Spotts, Mason City, jr.

Spotts was a key player offensively for the Riverhawks and finished with 25 hits, eight doubles and a pair of homers in her junior season. She drove in 17 runs while also scoring 23 herself and will be one of six returning starters for Mason City next season.

Utility: Malie Ott, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, so.

Ott finished with a WHIP of 1.88 in her 23 starts for the Bulldogs. She also finished with the third most hits on the team (20) which included a pair of doubles.

Utility: Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, sr.

The shortstop wrapped up her career with the Bulldogs with a standout offensive season. She finished with a .391 batting average and led the team with 16 RBIs and 26 runs. Brandenburg also led the Bulldogs with 13 stolen bags and 10 doubles.