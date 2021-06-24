Six seniors help build Riceville back to relevance

When six seniors on Riceville's softball team entered onto the diamond as eighth graders, they were coming into a program that hasn't had a lot of winning.
Prior to the 2017 campaign, the Wildcats had just three winning seasons spanning a decade. Since the senior class took the field, they went 7-22 in '17 then compiled three straight double-digit win seasons.
"It's been really good to finally see all our hard work come to it," senior shortstop Josie Gansen said. "We're more focused and we overall want it more."
In 2021, Riceville is having a breakout season.
It is 16-6 entering the final stretch of the regular season with a confidence and swagger about themselves that head coach Andrea Bauer hasn't seen in quite some time.
"It is finally paying off," Bauer said. "They're playing their best ball in their senior year."
Winning against teams that have been traditionally better has been difficult. Thursday afternoon was another instance.
North Butler rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth to defeat the Wildcats 7-5 at Riceville High School. Half of their losses have come to teams ranked in the top-15 in Class 1A.
Still, the fact that Riceville is coming close to a win speaks for itself.
"Pitching as a lot to do with it and just believing that we can win," Bauer said. "A losing culture is hard to break. We're right there, we step on the field expecting to win and it's been a long time since Riceville softball can can do that."
It was a back and forth affair on a hot afternoon.
Each time Riceville jumped out to a lead, the Bearcats (15-4) had an answer.
They scored two runs in the second to take a 2-1 lead, two more in the fifth to jump ahead 4-3 then the dagger of a three-spot in the sixth to put the Wildcats away for good.
Momentum seemed to be grabbed by Riceville's horns. It took the lead on RBI hits from Abby Retterath and Morgan Fair in the bottom half of the fourth.
Gansen beat out the throw and tag at home plate in the fifth on a groundout to tie the game at four. Emma Johnson then sneaked through a single up the middle to give Riceville a 5-4 lead.
"I saw my chance and went for it, hoped for the best," Gansen said.
"There's a definite change of attitude," Callee Fair added. "When we got ahead, we felt the momentum build up."
Morgan Fair allowed a two-run home run to her opposite Kiya Johnson in the fourth and struggled to find the zone, walking four batters and trailing in the count against multiple batters.
The sophomore right-hander allowed nine hits.
"There were some pitches I thought were right in there," Bauer said.
Gansen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Johnson roped a pair of hits. Callee Fair snared an RBI double to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard first; she reached base three times.
There's a feeling in the dugout that when the postseason starts, Riceville is well-equipped to make a potential deep run in the playoffs, something that hasn't happened in a long time.
"A lot of things have to come together," Bauer said. "If we have a little luck on your side, we're right there."
