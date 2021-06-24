Six seniors help build Riceville back to relevance

"Pitching as a lot to do with it and just believing that we can win," Bauer said. "A losing culture is hard to break. We're right there, we step on the field expecting to win and it's been a long time since Riceville softball can can do that."

It was a back and forth affair on a hot afternoon.

Each time Riceville jumped out to a lead, the Bearcats (15-4) had an answer.

They scored two runs in the second to take a 2-1 lead, two more in the fifth to jump ahead 4-3 then the dagger of a three-spot in the sixth to put the Wildcats away for good.

Momentum seemed to be grabbed by Riceville's horns. It took the lead on RBI hits from Abby Retterath and Morgan Fair in the bottom half of the fourth.

Gansen beat out the throw and tag at home plate in the fifth on a groundout to tie the game at four. Emma Johnson then sneaked through a single up the middle to give Riceville a 5-4 lead.

"I saw my chance and went for it, hoped for the best," Gansen said.

"There's a definite change of attitude," Callee Fair added. "When we got ahead, we felt the momentum build up."