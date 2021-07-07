Showalter gets push from older sister, becomes impactful bat for Bulldogs

Softball is not a sport Aubryee Showalter really likes.
She'll do it to stay in shape for her main sport, volleyball, but the diamond is not her first love.
So how did the eighth grader that has yet to step foot inside Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School become an integral part of its lineup?
"She never really wanted to go out until I forced her," older sister Addy Showalter said.
"She told me try it one year," Aubryee added.
If this summer is any indication, Aubryee might find a second love in athletics.
She has started the last 13 games for the Bulldogs and is currently batting .457, with an on base percentage of .510, a slugging percentage of .587 with 10 RBIs.
Even she has surprised herself.
"I used to not hit very well at all," Aubryee said. "I had to push myself a little harder."
The starting second baseman was perfectly fine playing club volleyball during the summer in order to get herself ready for her first season with the Bulldogs in the fall.
It would effectively end her softball career after playing travel ball in middle school.
Since Addy, a junior, has been immersed in softball, she pushed Aubryee to join. Aubryee agreed to come out, but was only willing to make it a one-year deal.
If she liked it, she'd continue playing. If it didn't fit, she would stop and go back to playing travel volleyball.
The verdict?
"It's still not my favorite, but I'll probably stay out now," Aubryee said.
Hampton-Dumont head coach Kelsey Enslin talked highly of the competitiveness that Aubryee brings to the team. Still, even Enslin was unsure.
Enslin admitted to being hesitant to give substantial playing time to a player that has very little softball experience. But after Aubryee hit a home run in her first start against Osage, the mindset changed.
"She just did it. She's performed the whole time," Enslin said. "She's so coachable. She's been a surprisingly awesome addition to our team."
It has provided the Bulldogs with a 1-2-3-4 punch in the lineup with Avery Hanson, Aubryee Showalter, Kylee Whipple and Aspen Harlan with all over hitting above .400
That has made softball fun for Aubryee, whereas in the past it wasn't.
"Everyone was excited and it's been fun to get a taste of fun softball," Aubryee said. "That had another impact."
Every one else surrounding the Hampton-Dumont program has been thoroughly impressed with what Aubryee has done in a short time span.
"When an eighth grader can change things at the varsity level, that's phenomenal," Hanson said after an 8-5 win over Rockford to close the regular season. "It's pressure, it's hard. She makes plays and she's a good batter. When she comes up, you know she's going to hit the ball solid."
She was naturally an outfielder growing up, but made the defensive switch to the infield. It led to an adjustment, but it has worked out as she's only committed five errors in 44 total chances.
"I had to get more focused, more concentrated and pay attention," Aubryee said.
Addy has enjoyed watching her little sister grow into one of the better hitters not only for Hampton-Dumont, but amongst all the eighth graders in the state.
She relishes being in the lineup with her and getting a view from center field on what Aubryee does in the infield.
"She can make anything look easy without a lot of practice," Addy said.
It has opened Aubryee's eyes as to what could transpire as her softball career goes further with time in the offseason dedicated to the sport. She was blunt in saying she'll spend more time in working on her game.
And if this production is happening from someone who joined on the words of her sister, Enslin is confident that Aubryee is just scratching the surface as to what she could accomplish.
"She's only going to get better, she's a work-a-holic," Enslin said. "Her ability to (get) better is very exciting."
