Showalter gets push from older sister, becomes impactful bat for Bulldogs

"When an eighth grader can change things at the varsity level, that's phenomenal," Hanson said after an 8-5 win over Rockford to close the regular season. "It's pressure, it's hard. She makes plays and she's a good batter. When she comes up, you know she's going to hit the ball solid."

She was naturally an outfielder growing up, but made the defensive switch to the infield. It led to an adjustment, but it has worked out as she's only committed five errors in 44 total chances.

"I had to get more focused, more concentrated and pay attention," Aubryee said.

Addy has enjoyed watching her little sister grow into one of the better hitters not only for Hampton-Dumont, but amongst all the eighth graders in the state.

She relishes being in the lineup with her and getting a view from center field on what Aubryee does in the infield.

"She can make anything look easy without a lot of practice," Addy said.

It has opened Aubryee's eyes as to what could transpire as her softball career goes further with time in the offseason dedicated to the sport. She was blunt in saying she'll spend more time in working on her game.