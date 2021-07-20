Central Springs seniors get long awaited second tournament win

For Kiley Hanft, the fire never went away.
Even as she and five other seniors for Central Springs kept getting to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, the continued disappointment of going one-and-done at the state softball tournament never derailed them.
"Once you lose close games, it definitely is not hard to want to go back and do better," Hanft said. "All that does is make us ready."
After four years, that senior class felt what it was like to win again on the biggest stage.
The Class 2A No. 5 Panthers, seeded third in the tournament, erupted for 11 runs on 11 hits to shut out Underwood in a Monday quarterfinal game that sets up a showdown with the premier team in the classification.
The defending state champion North Linn Lynx, the darlings of 2A that has been the team that others are chasing, awaits the Panthers. The two top-5 teams will battle for a spot in the championship game on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Central Springs (30-6) has had the belief from the first game of the season to now it is a different team than years previous. It gets the chance to prove it against the best.
"Our team dynamic is really good this year. It is a fun group of girls," Hanft said. "Even in November and December, the offseason, we want to go down and finally do something. It makes us work harder. There's no drama."
North Linn possesses four hitters that are hitting above .440. It has three bonafide power hitters in freshman Skylar Benesh (13 home runs), juniors Jenna Lemley (10) and Jill Smith (nine). It has speed on the base paths with 218 steals, led by senior Kaitlyn Sommerfelt's 49.
That's just the offense.
The Lynx have three pitchers that have a combined earned run average of 1.92 and 235 total strikeouts. The workhorse is sophomore Ellie Flanagan, who will likely get the start against the Panthers. Senior Maddie Stepanek and sophomore Eva Cook have played or started in double digit games.
"We're going to be very comparable," Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson said. "I just think we have to come and bring our ace game. I think I got the group to do it."
First, the Panthers will savor the quarterfinal victory four years in the making. Especially the senior class.
When the 2017 team came to Fort Dodge, they were eighth graders getting firsthand experience at the culmination of a grinding regular season and regional play. They lost, then rebounded in 2018 when they were freshman.
It has been a long time coming.
"We look to the seniors to lead us in that game," Hanft said. "It was our turn to do that (this year). It is a different perspective."
They were able to get back for the next three years, but couldn't muster that win. Until Monday.
And when they did, it was a sigh of relief.
"We really wanted to get past this first game and make a memorable season out of it," junior Madisyn Kelley said. "For these seniors, to finish strong get past that first game again, is just huge for them."
Hanft has been a stalwart at second base. She's accompanied on the right side by classmate Kirsten Garnas. One play that happened against Underwood showed the chemistry between the two.
On a slow grounder by the Eagles' Allie Robertson, the ball was going away from Garnas, so she had to leave first base. Hanft raced toward the bag to recover.
Robertson was out by a step.
"We've played together since 10U and knowing just little things, she knows I'm going to be there for her," Hanft said. "We're besties in softball. We do a great job on the bench making everyone laugh, keeping the games lighthearted and fun.
"I'm glad we're there for each other on the right side."
Hanft batted an even .400 in a COVID-19 shortened season and is hitting .320 in her final prep career. It is quite a difference from being just north of .220 at the plate her sophomore year.
"I've grown as a person more than anything," Hanft said. "Eventually, I ended up taking an offseason off and I think that helped me relax and it made the game fun again."
Emme Dietrich provides pop in the bottom of the order. Garnas doesn't usually hit, but excels as a defensive first baseman. Abigayle Angell provides that spark off the bench if Nelson needs to use her.
All that culminates in a bond between those four, plus Violet Stayner and Khiya Knudston, that won't depart anytime soon.
"I love those girls, we have a lot of fun together," Hanft said. "We all know our roles, we accept them. The eyes have definitely gone away this year and I think we've done a good job doing what's best for the team."
One game stands between Central Springs' first state title appearance in program history. The Panthers don't plan on being a pushover.
"We're going to do our normal routine and get back after it," Nelson said. "We're not going to change. We have to go after them."
