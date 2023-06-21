Sami Kruckenberg and Liz Kruckenberg each played big roles for Newman Catholic as the Knights defeated Algona Garrigan at home on Tuesday night.

Sami led Newman in the circle, striking out 11 in a complete game shutout.

The offensive leader for the Knights, Liz went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Newman took the lead in the third inning with a pair of runs and followed that up with a two-run fourth inning and cruised from there.

Emily Opstevdt had a pair of hits, one a double, and Leah Brown and Tayolr Brown each drove in a run.

Charles City 17, New Hampton 12: The Comets, down 12-10 entering the seventh, scored seven in the final frame to open up their doubleheader with a win.

Alex Wohlers had a big game at the plate, driving in four runs on four hits, two that went for extra bases.

Emerson Bohlen, Ava Ellis and Madie Lensing all had three hits apiece. Delaney Ruzicka hit a two-run home run too.

Charles City 4, New Hampton 0: A slower offensive game in the back end of the double header, Natalie White struck out eight in a two-hit complete game for the Comets.

Charles City scrapped together runs by walking seven times and stealing nine bases. The lineup had just three hits.

Edie Collins, Ellis and Lansing had one hit and RBI each. Ruzicka reached base three times with walks. Collins and Lauren Staudt each swiped three bases.

Saint Ansgar 15, Turkey Valley 3: Four different Saints had three hits in the win, led by Kinsey Anderson who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. She hit a double and triple.

Mallory Juhl homered in the win a three-hit game and Makenna Norby hit a long ball to go along with two hits.

Juhl was also great pitching, racking up 10 strikeouts in a one-run complete game.

Aspen Falk and Josie Juhl were the other two Saints to have three-hit games.

Clarksville 6, Central Springs 4: Sharli Fessler hit two home runs but the Panthers could not quite topple the unbeaten Indians.

Mollie Bloker had a pair of hits and RBIs to lead Clarksville. Rachel Borchardt also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Both of Fessler's homers were solo shots. Aurora Stepleton also hit a solo blast herself. Ellyan Ryan and Lainie Bouillon had the other two hits for the Panthers.

North Union 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Emily Meyer twirled three-inning one-hitter for the Warriors with six strikeouts.

Kyla Irmiter an Ainsley Ulrich each drove in three runs on the day for North Union.

Aly Derr had the Cardinals lone hit.