Saints shut down high-powered Lake Mills offense

One team entered Thursday's Top of Iowa non-conference softball contest batting over .400 while the other was hitting a collective batting average of under .200.

On paper, it was a total mismatch between the explosive Lake Mills offense and the struggling, yet still capable of putting runs on the scoreboard, lineup of St. Ansgar.

Neither of the offenses did the talking. Rather, it was the Saints eighth grade starter that spoke the loudest.

Right-hander Josie Juhl tossed a complete game two-hit shutout to spur St. Ansgar to an 8-0 win over the Bulldogs at St. Ansgar High School.

Juhl concluded her night with five strikeouts and pushed her record to 3-0. She has yet to allow a run, earned our unearned, this season.

"Come out and throw strikes and let our defense make plays," Saints head coach Lance Schutjer said. "I knew she had the ability from all the travel ball she played. She has done a great job throwing strikes."

Only Taylor Vanek registered the two hits for Lake Mills (3-2). The lowest single-game run total it had coming in was seven in a loss to Belmond-Klemme.

The three wins, it scored over 12 runs.