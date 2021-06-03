Saints shut down high-powered Lake Mills offense

One team entered Thursday's Top of Iowa non-conference softball contest batting over .400 while the other was hitting a collective batting average of under .200.
On paper, it was a total mismatch between the explosive Lake Mills offense and the struggling, yet still capable of putting runs on the scoreboard, lineup of St. Ansgar.
Neither of the offenses did the talking. Rather, it was the Saints eighth grade starter that spoke the loudest.
Right-hander Josie Juhl tossed a complete game two-hit shutout to spur St. Ansgar to an 8-0 win over the Bulldogs at St. Ansgar High School.
Juhl concluded her night with five strikeouts and pushed her record to 3-0. She has yet to allow a run, earned our unearned, this season.
"Come out and throw strikes and let our defense make plays," Saints head coach Lance Schutjer said. "I knew she had the ability from all the travel ball she played. She has done a great job throwing strikes."
Only Taylor Vanek registered the two hits for Lake Mills (3-2). The lowest single-game run total it had coming in was seven in a loss to Belmond-Klemme.
The three wins, it scored over 12 runs.
"She (Juhl) has a bright future at St. Ansgar," Bulldogs head coach Bill Byrnes said. "She is the best pitcher we've seen; got to give credit to her. We were a little shirt-handed tonight. Our approach at the plate was good, we weren't swinging at bad pitches."
St. Ansgar (6-2) scored its first five runs over the course of the second and third innings without a ball leaving the infield. It scored twice on passed balls, twice on a fielder's choice and once on an error.
Keeping that 5-0 lead in tact, the Saints started to put the ball in play and into the outfield grass.
They had five hits – four of them singles – to add three extra runs to balloon their advantage. Junior catcher Abby Hemann registered a 3-for-4 day at the plate; Taylor Hanna drove in two and Kennedy Schwiesow notched a pair of hits.
Courtesy runner Kinsey Anderson scored three times.
"We were making contact, sometimes we have a hard time waiting out on slower pitches," Hemann said. "I think our team as a lot of potential. We've had our bumps here and there, we'll get through it."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.