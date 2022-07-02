Saints ready for another chapter in 'friendly rivalry' with Newman Catholic

St. Ansgar's softball team understands that in the postseason, you have to go toe-to-toe with some of the best to keep marching on.

This year, two of the better teams in the region in the Saints and Newman Catholic will face each other for a third time this season on Wednesday in Mason City.

With this meeting coming in a Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal, it was one round later that the Knights knocked off St. Ansgar by a score of 4-3 in last year's regional semifinal.

A late comeback by the Saints fell short, as they scored two runs in the top of the seventh while Emma Hicken led the team with three RBIs.

This year, the program is ready for another chapter in the STA-Newman Catholic saga.

"I feel Tom (Dunn) and I are pretty good friends," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. "We always joke around after our last regular season meeting that 'Well, we hope to see you in the postseason.' We always hope that we don't have to see each other, but if we do see each other it's always a friendly rivalry."

Splitting the season series this year, with the Saints winning 2-1 at home and the Knights triumphing 11-4 at home, the stakes will be much higher the third time around.

With pitcher Josie Juhl tossing a perfect game in the Saints' 12-0 four inning win over West Hancock on Friday, she will be quite fresh on Wednesday.

As an eighth grader last year, Juhl allowed all four runs (three earned) and struck out three over seven innings in that semifinal loss.

Now as a freshman, the importance of being well-rested heading into that one cannot be overstated.

"Saving (Josie's) arm with her only throwing four innings is really exciting and will be really beneficial going into our game against Newman," senior Kennedy Schwiesow said.

Another big part of that rest is the Fourth of July holiday coming in between the two games.

With time to celebrate with family and get the mind off softball for a short bit, it will be an interesting week of balancing work and play.

Schwiesow believes the Saints understand how to have fun while also resting their bodies enough to feel good to go come Wednesday.

Mentally, Juhl believes everyone is already prepared.

"I feel like we're confident and in a good place," she said. "We have to go there with our heads ready to go."

Newman Catholic has a slight 6-4 advantage in the two sides past ten meetings, which shows just how tight these sides are with one another.

The Knights have a 9-7 advantage dating back to 2011, which is as far back as Bound goes. Plenty of those games have been to the wire, and the Saints are ready for a similar style of matchup as those previous meetings on Wednesday.

"I just know it's gonna be one of those games where, no matter what the score is, it's going to be an intense game, it's going to be competitive, and of course we want to win, but it's always a good game with Newman," Schutjer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.