Saints more than comfortable being able to fly under the radar

A slow start has become a common theme for Emma Hicken during her five-year career donning a St. Ansgar softball jersey.

Fine by her.

"We start playing our best ball definitely around this time," the senior infielder said. "We can't let anybody get in our head. We like to lay low and make our name heard by the end."

The Saints have done a fairly good job of ignoring rankings and other postings on social media as they refuse to let the outside noise affect what happens in their dugout.

Since a 4-5 start, St. Ansgar has won nine of its last 10 games and several of them by multiple runs as it reaches the home stretch of the regular season before the Class 1A regional tournament commences.

"We come out as underdogs and then we coast," senior catcher Abby Hemann said. "We still have that confidence. We just do the little things right and with a good attitude, that's a big thing for us."

Still, the Saints recognize they could be sitting prettier in the Top of Iowa East if a couple games go their way.

Both meetings against 2A top-ranked Central Springs were by a combined score of 3-0. They lost the first meeting with Mitchell County rival Osage before salvaging a split of the series on Friday with a 9-4 victory.

Against 2A No. 11 West Fork, St. Ansgar dropped a 4-3 decision.

"My big thing is, the second time around, we need to make adjustments," Saints head coach Lane Schutjer said. "As long as we're competing, I just want the girls to get better. We're inches away from having a couple more conference wins, but I think those made us better."

In the same breath, they know the gap isn't far off.

"I wouldn't count us out," Hicken said.

What has separated this collection of St. Ansgar players than the ones previous is its playing a beefed up non-conference slate, facing a handful of teams in higher classifications around North Iowa.

It was scheduled to face 4A Charles City, but got rained out. It handled 3A Algona 11-1 and will face another North Central Conference foe in Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"They're helping us," Hemann said. "The better competition we face, makes it easier in the long run."

The Saints have minimized attention to media articles that focuses on them. Hicken admits she will click on a story, skim it, then put it away and forget what was stated.

It is her away of ignoring the outside noise.

"If we do get coverage, it gets in our head and we need to let it go," she stated.

The schedule amps up over the next week with TIC-East contests against North Butler and Newman Catholic, a pair of potential foes that may be grouped in St. Ansgar's regional, then faces the Bulldogs and the Warhawks.

At 13-6 overall, the Saints are feeling good about their final couple of weeks, but aren't getting comfortable.

"We have gotten better from the first week of the season," Schutjer said. "Never count yourselves out. We are a good team, let's just go out and play softball and I think they're buying into it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

