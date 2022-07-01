Saints advance as Josie Juhl twirls perfect game against West Hancock

Getting its ace Josie Juhl cleanly through the postseason with reasonable pitch counts, productive offense and stout defense will be a priority for St. Ansgar.

And in Friday's Class 1A Region 4 first round matchup against West Hancock, Juhl helped her own cause with a perfect game from the circle.

Needing just four innings to down the Eagles by a score of 12-0, Juhl racked up eight strikeouts and only needed four outs from her defense.

"It feels exciting, especially in the first game," Juhl said. "It gives us a good thing to go off of for the rest of the tournament."

Facing Newman Catholic next on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, who eliminated the Saints in a regional semifinal by a score of 4-3 last year, Juhl was happy to only pitch four innings against the Eagles.

Those four innings also blew by for the defense, which had a pretty boring but simple night backing up the freshman.

"I didn't get a single ball tonight," third baseman Kennedy Schwiesow said. "That makes it really easy on us. I hope (Josie) can come back again in that Newman game and show the same thing."

Snatching a run right away in the top of the first off an RBI double by Emma Hicken that drove in leadoff batter Kinsey Anderson, the Saints scored two more in the second, four in the third and five in the fifth to end the game.

For West Hancock pitcher Eden Nielsen, hardly any of those 12 runs were earned.

Visibly frustrated several times in the circle with her defense, the Saints reached base several times on errors and also whipped out a strategy that the Eagles hadn't seen before.

When a walk was drawn on a wild pitch, St. Ansgar baserunners would run to first and dash straight to second to force a throw by the defense.

"I always want to take advantage of little things, like taking an extra base when you can," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. "I think base running is a part of the softball game that, if you work on it, it can win you games."

Frazzling the West Hancock defense on multiple occasions, some throws were errant and some throws weren't made at all.

Regardless, the game within the game created a significant advantage for the home side, and several problems for the road team.

"It's always frustrating when something new is thrown at you, especially during the postseason," Eagles head coach Ethan Weiss said.

West Hancock ends the season with an overall record of 2-23 and will look to start competing more regularly next year.

Gaining confidence and the continued development of Nielsen were two big points for Weiss, and both of those things come from dedication during the offseason.

Of course, with every season ending there are also the players that won't be returning, and the Eagles have two of them.

Replacing the production of left fielder Jade Cook and shortstop Sydney Meyers will be another piece of the offseason puzzle that the program has to figure out.

For now, there is the yin and yang that comes with sports. The triumph and the despair. Meyers, who is attending Iowa State in the fall and majoring in aerospace engineering, was emotional while summing up the finality of it all.

"I've been playing softball since little league, and it's gonna be really weird not playing it anymore," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.