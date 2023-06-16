A six-run first inning led Riceville to an 8-3 win over Newman Catholic at Riceville on Thursday.

Tillotti Fair drove in three runs in the win for the Bobcats, including a two-run double in the big first frame. Madison Mauer also hit a solo home run too.

Jaylyn Beran had three hits and Zoey Johnson also had a pair of RBIs.

Newman scored twice in the first inning on sacrifice bunt from Leah Brown.

North Butler 3, Central Springs 2: A sacrifice fly and RBI single from Emma Holm allowed North Butler to take the upset.

Aurora Stepleton homered in the sixth inning to get the Panthers back within a run but could not get any closer.

Stepleton finished 3-for-3 in the loss and Lainie Bouillon had a pair of hits, one a triple, and also drew a walk.

Cameron Cobb allowes two earned runs in six innings in the circle for Central Springs.

Saint Ansgar 5, Algona 4: The Saints had to stave off a late comeback but got the win behind three hits from Makenna Nortby and great pitching from Mallory Juhl.

Nortby was one of four Saint Asngar hitters to record an RBI, hitting a double in the win. Kinsey Anderson, Lia Halfman and Josie Jahr each drove in one.

Juhl struck out eight in 6.2 innings.

Other North Iowa scores: Osage 13, South Winneshiek 1.