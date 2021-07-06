Riceville softball gets back on track, earns postseason win over Rockford

Riceville junior Emily Johnson couldn't have picked a better time to hit the first home run of her varsity career.

With her team already leading 4-0 in the middle of the second inning, Johnson powered a three-run home run over the left field fence to separate the Wildcats further from visiting Rockford on Tuesday night.

"I kind of just walked up to the plate. I wasn't really thinking about hitting a home run," Johnson said. "I swung at a pitch that wasn't really my pitch. I didn't really realize it went over until I got halfway to second."

Johnson and the powerful Riceville bats proved to be too much for the Warriors in the opening round of the Class 1A softball postseason. The Wildcats beat Rockford, 12-0, in four innings of play.

After five losses in the previous six games, this win was much-needed in the eyes of Riceville head coach Andrea Bauer.

"It's huge to know that we can win and that we came out and took care of business right away," Bauer said. "It gives us confidence going into tomorrow's game."

Riceville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning of play when Johnson hit an RBI double and Morgan Fair put a ball in play that Callee Fair scored off of.